BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers haven’t been a playoff team since 2016. It’s been much longer since they held a district championship. But at at the halfway point of District 12-6A play, the Lady Tigers are in good position to do both, holding a share of the district lead thanks to a 57-48 win over the Bryan Lady Vikings at Tiger Gym on Friday and Temple’s win over Harker Heights.

BELTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO