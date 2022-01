COVID-19 cases continue to mount among staff and students in Seattle schools, with some opting to move back to remote learning less than two weeks into the winter term. Seattle Public Schools conducted preliminary COVID-19 testing before classes resumed in January, identifying 588 positive cases out of just over 14,000 students and staff members. Over the first week of classes between Jan. 1-7, over 800 additional cases were identified, nearly eight times the previous record for cases in a single week dating back to August of 2021.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO