The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Thing in the Mines," the January 25 episode of Superman & Lois, which is set to be directed by Everwood's Gregory Smith. In the episode, it seems there's a little generational divide, as Natalie discovers that her father has fallen short of expectations, while Clark finds himself in heated arguments with both of the Kent boys. Meanwhile, Lois Lane reaches out to her father who, in spite of no longer being part of the military's presence in Smallville, is apparently someone she thinks can help with that issues facing Smallville and the Kent family as the season kicks off.

