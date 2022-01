Neighborliness seems an integral aspect of the rural life of yesteryear. In current times, the busy pace of life may make it difficult for you to get to know your neighbors. While your grandparents may have farmed alongside a farming neighbor, it’s more likely that your neighbors do not farm. They have little understanding of what you do for a living and how your farm operates. MidAtlantic Women in Agriculture hosted “Helping Farmers to be Good Neighbors” as a recent webinar presented by Dr. Jon Moyle, poultry specialist with University of Maryland Extension, and Jenny Rhodes, principal ag agent with University of Maryland.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO