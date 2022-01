Over the last two weeks, Americans have seen a markedly different commander-in-chief. During remarks in Statuary Hall on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack, President Biden was clear and direct, "I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year ago today. But I will not shrink from it, either. I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation, and I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO