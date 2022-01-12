ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bulgaria’s daily coronavirus infections at record high

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Bulgaria, the European Union’s least...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Philippines logs record 33,169 daily COVID-19 infections

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 33,169 new coronavirus cases, marking the third straight day of record-high infections. In a bulletin, it said total cases had reached almost three million, while deaths were at 52,293, after confirming 145 more fatalities on Monday. The rising number of infections risked overwhelming the healthcare system, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosiario Vergeire told ANC news channel, calling on symptomatic people to immediately isolate and get tested.
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Argentina breaks COVID-19 case record as daily infections near 100,000

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina broke its record for COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, approaching 100,000 daily cases as it faces a third wave of the pandemic, driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant. But the record of 95,159 officially confirmed cases, coming in the middle of the Southern Hemisphere...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Coronavirus Infections#Reuters#The European Union#Omicron
whbl.com

Eight million people tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain, health data shows

MADRID (Reuters) – The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain since the pandemic started in 2020 has reached 8 million, according to Health Ministry data on Friday. The number of cases increased by 162,500 since Thursday. Spain’s 14-day coronavirus infection rate rose to 3,192...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whbl.com

Bhutan reports first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Bhutan has reported its first 14 cases of Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Friday, amid a surge of the pandemic in the Himalayan kingdom that has so far been relatively successful at keeping the disease at bay. Sonam Wangchuk, chief of the Royal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong is following mainland China’s zero-tolerance approach to control COVID-19, rankling many residents of the international financial hub as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus. Hong Kong effectively closed its borders and imposed social restrictions this month to deal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Australia nears Omicron peak as daily infections hover around records

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia has likely neared the peak of its Omicron wave, authorities said on Saturday, but warned daily infections will linger near record levels for “the next few weeks” after more than 100,000 cases were reported for a fourth straight day. Having limited the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes

GENEVA — (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights to go virtual for the second year in a row, but organizers still hope to catapult the world into thinking about the future with a scaled-down online version this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mexican President López Obrador, 68, posts online video to say that his mild Omicron infection proves that the COVID variant is not as lethal as Delta

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has claimed that he is living proof that the Omicron COVID-19 strain is not as lethal as the Delta variant. The 68-year-old leader made the claim in a video that aired Thursday morning while he remained in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier during the week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia preparing sabotage to justify Ukraine invasion, US says

The United States on Friday accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine, where government websites were knocked out in a cyberattack linked to Moscow. The allegations and incident mark a striking new escalation in tensions over Ukraine, just after a week of talks between the West and Russia that sought a diplomatic solution. Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine as it demands guarantees that its neighbour will never join NATO -- which on Friday announced new cyber cooperation with Kyiv in response to the attack. Detailing intelligence findings, the White House said that Russia was "laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion" by blaming Ukraine.
POLITICS
whbl.com

Czech lawmakers interrupt marathon debate over government confidence

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech lower house lawmakers suspended a marathon session to vote on a confidence motion in the new centre-right government on Thursday as opposition forces dragged the debate to 22 hours before seeking an interruption. The new five-party ruling coalition won a combined 108 seats in the...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

Brazil’s Localiza says systems partially affected by ‘cyber incident’

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian car rental company Localiza said on Tuesday it suffered a partial interruption of some of its systems due to a cyber security incident, according to a securities filing. Localiza Rent a Car SA, as it is formally known, added the systems are already being...
BRAZIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy