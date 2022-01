The San Antonio Spurs continued their losing ways on the second game of their seven-game homestand, this time to a vastly improved Cleveland Cavaliers squad. The Spurs once again got out to a slow start and faced a double-digit first half deficit for the fifth time in six games. Although they were able fight back and even gain the lead several times in the second half, their offense suddenly went ice cold for the final six minutes of the game, to leading the 114-109 loss — their fifth straight.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO