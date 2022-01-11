ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chuck Checks In: Bulls look for bounce-back win vs. Pistons and No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham

By Chuck Swirsky
NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit at Bulls: Pistons ( 9-30, 3-17 on the road), Bulls (26-11, 14-4 at home), 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 6:45 pregame. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26.4 ppg), LaVine (26.2 ppg) Detroit: Cunningham (15 ppg) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Detroit- Stewart (8) LEADING...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Cade Cunningham ejected for ridiculous reason

Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham had a big game on Sunday, but his day ended prematurely for a pretty absurd reason. Cunningham had 21 points before he was ejected late in the third quarter of his team’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The ejection came after he picked up two technical fouls. The second was assessed after he appeared to point at his own team’s bench area following an impressive play.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Detroit Free Press

Why Cade Cunningham's game for Detroit Pistons ended early: 'I had my people right behind the bench'

The officiating crew believed Cade Cunningham was taunting. Cunningham claimed he was acknowledging "his people" who were sitting behind the Detroit Pistons' bench. Whatever Cunningham's reason for his dramatic pointing gesture after a slam over Phoenix Suns center Jalen Smith in Sunday's 135-108 loss, his subsequent ejection brought a premature end to what was previously a fun battle between Cunningham and Devin Booker.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Suns Final Score: Cade Cunningham ejected as Pistons fall to NBA’s best

In a game between two teams at the opposite end of the NBA standings, the Phoenix Suns managed to improve their NBA-leading record, defeating the Detroit Pistons 135-108. As most did not expect the now 10-32 Pistons to top the NBA’s best team, the story of this one for Pistons fans was that their star rookie Cade Cunningham received his first NBA ejection following his second technical foul of the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Cook
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Cade Cunningham
FanSided

Who is better? Cade Cunningham vs. Scottie Barnes a matter of context

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will take on Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in what is becoming a fun rivalry for a couple of reasons. The first is Dwane Casey, former head coach of the Raptors and current head coach of the Pistons, who was fired by Toronto after winning Coach of the Year.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#The United Center Detroit#Nbcsch#Bulls Derozan#Detroit Stewart#Detroit Cunningham#The Nets Warriors#Portland 114#Trailblazers#Kings
Detroit News

Ejection cuts short Cade Cunningham's big day for Pistons

Detroit — Cade Cunningham made a big play, and a few seconds later, he was out of the game. Cunningham was having one of the best games of his rookie season before he was ejected in the third quarter after getting his second technical foul, Sunday against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons bounce back with dominating home victory over Raptors, 103-87

Detroit — There’s something different about the Pistons when they play Dwane Casey’s former team, the Toronto Raptors. Whatever the secret is, it’s working. The Pistons, coming off a 46-point loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, turned the tables and dominated the Raptors, using a second-quarter push to help in a 103-87 victory on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA
AllLions

Look: Cade Cunningham Ejected Following Thunderous Dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham did not get to finish playing in a Sunday matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns, as he was ejected in the third quarter. With the team trailing 89-67, Cunningham weaved his way through traffic and eventually threw down a thunderous dunk. An NBA official did...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy