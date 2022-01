Caldwell-Pope dropped 16 points (5/13 FG, 3/7 3PT, 3/3 FT) alongside three rebounds and three assists in Washington's victory over the Thunder Tuesday night. Three of KCP's 16 points came on 27-foot bank shot to give the Wizards the lead with 30 seconds left in the game. The guard was afforded this opportunity in the absence of Wizards' star Bradley Beal who was added to the league's health and safety protocols for the second time in a span of a month. As long as Beal is out, Caldwell-Pope should draw some intrigue from fantasy managers looking to stream this week.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO