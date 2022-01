Intel hasn't officially announced the ~$185 Core i5-12400 and the chips aren't supposed to be available at retail yet, but that didn't stop us from snagging a chip and putting it to the test. We found that the Alder Lake Core i5-12400 delivers a stunning level of performance in our CPU benchmarks, beating all comparable Ryzen chips and even several of the more expensive models. Furthermore, with the right tuning, it's even faster at gaming than the previous-gen $549 Core i9-11900K flagship, raising the bar for budget gaming chips as it joins our list of the Best CPUs for gaming.

