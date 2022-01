So we begin again. It is part of our human nature to mark important events in our lives. This gives us a sense of the movement of time and growth of our lives. As we begin another year, it is not “just” another year. It is an opportunity to begin again the process of our journey to the Lord. We have experienced a tough couple of years with the pandemic and social unrest. But we can look deep within ourselves and find the strength and courage to change the trajectory of our lives in a better and more hope-filled direction.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO