Remembrance of Super Bowl III will be sadder this year

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath (right) and wide receiver Don Maynard (left) on the bench during a 1972 game. Maynard died earlier this week at the age of 86. Neil Leifer

It was 53 years ago today that my beloved New York Jets stunned the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

But this year, the observance of that special day will be a little sadder than ever before. "Country" Don Maynard, the Jets' prolific wide receiver who helped make Joe Namath a household name, passed away earlier this week. He was 86.

Maynard's path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was certainly unique -- and unique is fitting for a guy who refused to wear a chin strap. His father was a ranch hand in the Southwest, and Don attended 13 different high schools in Texas and New Mexico.

Despite only playing one full season of high school football, Maynard wound up as a solid collegiate player at Texas Western. He was drafted in the ninth round by the New York Giants and played long enough as a kick returner and reserve receiver to be involved in the historic 1958 NFL Championship game -- forever dubbed "The Greatest Game Ever."

In that game, his Giants lost to the Johnny Unitas-led Colts in overtime.

After being cut by the Giants and playing a year in Canada, Maynard caught on with the upstart American Football League's New York Titans in 1960. When the Titans moved into Shea Stadium and transformed into the Jets, Maynard became a star.

The Jets famously drafted Namath in 1965 and the two became fast friends and had an undeniable chemistry on the field.

"The first time I saw Joe play, I told him I was going to make him a better quarterback," Maynard said. "And I knew he was going to make me a better receiver."

Indeed. Maynard snared 14 of Namath's 22 touchdown passes in his rookie season, and in 1967 -- the year Namath became the only pro quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards in a 14-game season -- Maynard racked up 1,434 yards in receptions. Those were ridiculous numbers back then.

Maynard kicked off the 1968 AFL championship season with 203 yards receiving and two TD passes from Namath in a victory over the rugged Chiefs. Namath passed to Maynard and George Sauer, another Texas receiver, a little less than the 4,000-yard season a year before -- but the balanced Jets finished 11-3 and hosted the Oakland Raiders in the AFL title game.

The Jets found themselves trailing 23-20 in the fourth quarter, but Namath recalled Maynard telling him early in the game that he could beat Raiders cornerback George Atkinson if "you need a long one."

Namath did -- and Maynard delivered with a 52-yard circus catch that put the Jets inside the 10-yard line.

On the very next play, Namath threw a dart to Maynard in the end zone and the Jets won the championship, 27-23.

After that great performance, Maynard said this in a postgame interview: "Winning is the only thing that matters to me. Whether I catch one or 10. As long as we win."

Sadly, Maynard pulled a hamstring in the Raiders game and was nowhere near 100 percent for the Super Bowl. And he didn't catch a single ball on that day.

Maynard, however, was very much a factor in the game.

Early in the contest, Namath aired one out and it landed just beyond Maynard's fingertips. Had Maynard been at full strength, the play would've gone for a touchdown. The Colts took notice and Maynard became a valuable decoy -- it opened the way for the crafty Sauer to catch eight passes for 133 yards in the Jets' stunning 16-7 victory in Miami.

Maynard made the All-AFL Team in 1969 for the fourth straight year as the Jets once again reached the playoffs, but were beaten by the eventual champion Chiefs. He then struggled -- as did the Jets as a team -- throughout 1970 and 1971 while Namath was on the sidelines with injuries.

In 1972, his final season with the Jets, Maynard became the first wide out in history to record 10,000 career yards.

In Week 13 of that year, Namath found Maynard seven times for 131 yards to make his favorite target the all-time leader in receptions at the time.

Maynards's final ledger: 633 catches for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns. His 18.7 yards per catch is still the highest for any receiver with over 600 catches.

Maynard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Don Maynard was an all-time great despite the fact that he was labeled an NFL reject who was too thin and gangly to be a standout.

They said a country kid from Texas could never make a splash in New York City.

And they said the Jets could never beat Baltimore in Super Bowl III.

Joe and Don proved everyone wrong.

Years later, in 2003, Maynard and Namath's friendship reached an apex.

Sports personality Roy Firestone revealed on his Facebook page this week that he was in the press box with Namath and Maynard during a game between the Jets and the Patriots -- and it was evident that Joe Willie had way too much to drink.

Maynard said to Firestone: "Roy, I have never tasted liquor in my life. My daddy was an alcoholic and I swore I'd never drink. But Joe is drunk and you're going downstairs on that field with him for ESPN. Don't let him go on TV. He'll embarrass himself."

Of course, Firestone had little control of what Namath did -- and sure enough he went on the air with ESPN's Suzy Kobler and infamously hit on her while slurring his speech like Foster Brooks.

After that fiasco, Namath got the help he needed -- and Maynard was the friend who stood beside him every step of the way.

Joe lost a loyal friend of 50-plus years this week. And Jets fans lost one of our all-time most beloved figures.

There will never be another "Country" Don Maynard. Rest easy, No. 13.

JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.