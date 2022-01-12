ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

VOLUMETRIC BUILDING COMPANIES AND POLCOM GROUP COMPLETE MERGER, SOLIDIFYING A GLOBAL LEADERSHIP POSITION IN MODULAR CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Merger Will Revolutionize Construction Sector; Positions VBC to Better Address Global Housing Crisis. PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumetric Building Companies (VBC), one of the United States' largest multifamily volumetric modular and components businesses, announced today that the company has merged with Polcom Group (Polcom), a premium steel modular building...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cross-Cultural Training Market to Record 5.95% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Coursera Inc- The company offers an online learning platform for higher education| Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting Ltd., Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd., Coursera Inc., Creative Culture, Cross-Cultural Consulting, Cultural Savvy, Culture Smart!, Dwellworks LLC, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, and Learnlight, among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain...
EDUCATION
businessobserverfl.com

Competing tech companies complete merger

A managed IT services provider in the area recently completed a merger with another MSP company in a move that is expected to nearly double the size of the company. Entech, which serves Fort Myers, Naples, Sarasota, Bradenton and the Tampa Bay area, merged with ITVantage into a company that will now support more than 17 vertical industries. The combined entity will continue to operate as Entech, according to a statement. Financial terms of the merger weren't disclosed.
FORT MYERS, FL
roi-nj.com

Reliance Global Group completes acquisition of Medigap Health Insurance

Reliance Global Group on Tuesday said it completed the previously announced acquisition of Medigap Health Insurance Co. in an asset purchase transaction. Medigap is an insurance brokerage company headquartered in Florida, specializing in Medicare supplement insurance. “The acquisition of Medigap is a major milestone for the company, as it immediately...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modular Building#Modular Construction#High Rise Building#Modular Design#Affordable Housing#Construction Maintenance#Vbc#Polcom Group#Katerra
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Size to Grow by USD 5.13 bn | 3M Co. and Avantor Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The single-use bioprocessing system market size is expected to increase by USD 5.13 bn. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.08%. For more highlights of the single-use bioprocessing system market, View Our Free Sample. Market Dynamics. Factors...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DealerCMO Announces 2022 National State of Automotive Survey Initiative

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealerCMO, http://www.dealercmo.com, America's fully accountable and results-driven conversion company for Automotive Dealers, announces its 2022 National State of Automotive Survey Initiative. Over the course of 2022, DCMO has made the commitment to complete an immersive, comprehensive and data-driven analysis of 500 dealerships nationwide to obtain a far-reaching and timely picture of the Auto Dealerships' landscape in the Post-Covid, Post-Chip Shortage world. DealerCMO reps will be partnering with Lot Service Providers as facilitators in the Initiative. Once complete, all data will be aggregated and analyzed, and findings will be presented to participating dealers. DCMO will pay all costs associated with the study and data correlation.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurance merger forms new holding company

UIM Holding Group and its subsidiary, Universal Fire & Casualty Company (UFCIC) have merged with Shield Indemnity to form a new property and casualty-focused holding company, Universal Shield Insurance Group (USIG). “Under the umbrella of Universal Shield, UFCIC and Shield Indemnity will serve the commercial P&C marketplace as a multi-line,...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

No-Code/Low-Code Software Provider Joget Raises $2.2 Million Pre-Series A Funding

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., a global open source no-code/low-code application development platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has closed a $2.2 million pre-Series A funding round from private investors. Incorporated in 2014, Joget's next generation no-code/low-code application platform Joget...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Construction
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:. Fourth-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 8 a.m. CST. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ENCORE ENERGY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SHARE ISSUANCE FOR FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) announces that it proposes to issue up to 580,043 common shares in the capital of the Company to Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") pursuant to a financial advisory agreement (the "Agreement") between Haywood and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga"). Azarga had engaged Haywood to provide financial advisory services in connection with the business combination between Azarga and the Company that closed on December 31, 2021. Haywood will be issued shares for a portion of their fee for the advisory services.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Arval and Ridecell Sign Strategic Partnership to Deploy Next-Generation Shared Mobility Solutions Offering Customers Seamless and Global Mobility Coverage

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arval, a European leader in full-service leasing and new sustainable mobility solutions, and Ridecell, a global fleet automation and mobility solutions provider, today announce the signature of their strategic partnership with the shared objective of accelerating the development of end-to-end mobility solutions. Ridecell's fleet automation and mobility platform coupled with Arval's leading position in the car leasing market will help cover any mobility needs of Arval corporate customers throughout Europe.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gustave Roussy Renews TrialMaster EDC Agreement with Anju Software to Accelerate Complex Oncology Clinical Studies

One of the World's Top Cancer Research Hospitals Cites Five-Year Success with Clinical Data Management Platform for Supporting Range of Study Designs. FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PARIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software announced that Gustave Roussy, one of the top five cancer research centers in the world and Europe's top-ranked hospital for oncology research, has renewed its agreement to use the company's TrialMaster Electronic Data Capture (EDC) solution. Gustave Roussy has utilized TrialMaster successfully for the past five years to accelerate and drive oncology trial efficiencies across a myriad of clinical trial designs.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Momentum Expands Global Presence and Increases Focus on Passenger Cars

Former Jaguar Land Rover Senior John Holland appointed to lead these activities for Momentum Dynamics Corporation as new Commercial Director, Europe, and Middle East. MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a rapidly expanding portfolio of successful automatic, wireless high-power EV charging projects across the U.S.A., Momentum Dynamics Corporation is now taking a big global step into Europe, the Middle East and beyond.
BUSINESS
stlouiscnr.com

IMPACT Strategies Completes Construction of 50 West Office Building

The new 36,000 SF Class A office building is strategically located in O’Fallon, IL. IMPACT Strategies recently completed construction of the 50 West Office Building in O’Fallon, IL. The new office building, located near the bustling HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Campus will house the practice of Dr. Joshua Wilson of Advanced Vision Care.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Analytical Service Leaders in Biopharmaceutical and Gene Therapy Development Unify Operations and Re-brand as ProtaGene

HEILBRONN, Germany and HEIDELBERG, Germany and BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announced merger in July 2021, Protagen Protein Services GmbH, BioAnalytix, Inc., and GeneWerk GmbH today announced their unified operations and re-brand as ProtaGene, a world-leading CRO partner for the biopharmaceutical and cell & gene therapy industries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martincitytelegraph.com

Fishtech Group announces merger, will change name

Martin City-based cybersecurity company Fishtech has announced its merger with Herjavec Group. The two cybersecurity companies will operate as a single entity under a new brand to be announced later this month. Robert Herjavec, founder and CEO of Herjavec Group and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and Gary Fish, founder and CEO of Fishtech Group, will each maintain significant equity in the new business while the private equity firm Apax Partners will hold a majority stake in the new company.
MARTIN CITY, MO
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Technology, Outlook And Significance 2031 | Sulzer, ITT, Grundfos Holding

Market research on most trending report Global “Positive Displacement Pumps” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Positive Displacement Pumps market state of affairs. The Positive Displacement Pumps marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Positive Displacement Pumps report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro becomes public company after merger

Electric vehicle company Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., which is opening a Jacksonville plant, became publicly traded by completing a merger on New Year’s Eve. New Jersey-based Cenntro merged with an existing public company based in Australia called Naked Brand Group Ltd., which operated an online retail site for Frederick’s of Hollywood products.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy