Presidential Election

Second round of French election could see conservative Pecresse level with Macron -poll

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French conservative right-wing politician Valerie Pecresse is seen tying with President Emmanuel Macron in a second round of the 2022...

Reuters

French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier...
Portugal’s Socialists retain lead ahead of election but gap narrows – poll

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s ruling centre-left Socialists remain favourites to win a snap parliamentary election on Jan. 30, but the main opposition Social Democrats are narrowing the gap, according to a new opinion poll. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s ruling party commands 38% support, according to the survey by...
KHON2

Macron talks up security in French conservative stronghold

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to his country’s Mediterranean coast on Monday to talk about internal security, making a pit stop in the city where an extremist drove a cargo truck into a Bastille Day crowd in 2016, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds.
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Macron warns against fake news ahead of French election

French President Emmanuel Macron said people spreading fake news online should be held accountable and possibly brought to justice, an issue that is becoming even more significant ahead of the country’s presidential election in April.In a speech Tuesday in Paris Macron warned against the threat to democracy caused by online misinformation and fake news. He suggested new laws should allow internet platforms, influencers and people getting attention online to be held accountable in France, just like journalists are.“It must be the same for foreign media, which are authorized to circulate news on the French territory,” he added. A...
German SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring Russian gas to Germany should not be mixed up with political and human rights disputes with Moscow, a senior official from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) that leads Germany’s coalition government told Reuters. The pipeline was completed in...
AFP

Macron takes EU reins as election looms

France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording President Emmanuel Macron the chance to pose as the EU's de facto leader in the run-up to national elections in April. -  Each European country gets a chance at holding the rotating presidency of the Council, which gives the member state an opportunity to set the official agenda for fellow leaders in the bloc -- within limits -- and organise meetings of ministers.
Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada intends to sign onto Mexico’s complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday. Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA)...
The Independent

French presidential candidate says strong EU borders needed

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse stressed the need for strong European borders Friday, during a visit to Greece that will also see her visit a camp for asylum seekers on an Aegean island used by migrants to enter Europe from neighboring Turkey Pecresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Republicans party is seen by many as the most significant challenger to centrist President Emmanuel Macron — who is expected to run for re-election in April even though he's has not formally announced it.“There is no Europe without borders, and the question of borders is absolutely key today to building...
Erdogan vows to tame Turkish inflation as scepticism grows

ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan promised on Wednesday to tame Turkey’s surging inflation, which hit 36% last month, but economists predicted it could push much higher, piling further pressure on the battered lira currency. The lira shed 44% of its value in 2021, its worst performance in Erdogan’s near...
France
Presidential Election
World
Politics
Elections
WNMT AM 650

Factbox-French conservative candidate Pecresse’s policy proposals

PARIS (Reuters) – Valerie Pecresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Les Republicains party, has emerged as one of Emmanuel Macron’s most serious challengers in April’s election. Here are her main policy proposals https://www.valeriepecresse.fr/mon-projet:. IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM:. – Immigration quotas per country and per type of job. – No...
Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that controls most of the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray, on Sunday accused Eritrea of attacking its troops. “The Eritrean military launched fresh attacks against our forces yesterday in Sigem Kofolo… located in Northwestern Tigray close to...
After mixed signals, Mexico says it will attend Nicaragua inauguration

(Reuters) – Mexico’s government on Monday said it would send a representative to the inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for his fourth consecutive term in office, after indicating a day earlier that it would not. Ortega, who in November won an election which U.S. President Joe Biden...
China Evergrande extends bondholders meeting voting date to Jan 13 – filing

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Monday that the voting period for bondholders meeting will be extended to Jan. 13, the property group said in a filing. The meeting with bondholders scheduled on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds.
Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will bring prices down as soon as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after annual inflation soared above 36% in December due largely to a currency crisis brought on by his unorthodox low-rates policy. In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party...
