ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

A Fine Line Aesthetics offers the highest level of self-care

By Spinal Column Staff
Spinal Column
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting yourself first is often a challenging idea when juggling so many factors of life and often caring for multiple other people. The staff at A Fine Line Aesthetics is now in town to help make self-care a reality that is simple, refreshing and accessible. Their commitment to your overall well-being...

www.spinalcolumnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Handmade Self-Care Accessories

These hand-made self-care accessories are available to consumers through GlobeIn—a company that specializes in monthly subscription boxes that are filled with ethically sourced, Fair Trade-certified goods. Titled 'The Rejuvenate Box,' this kit is the perfect gift to self or to a loved one. It comes in a beautifully painted bath caddy, sourced from India, which is filled with various other hand-made self-care accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ksl.com

Love List: Add Dr Teal’s Body Lotion to your self care line up

You’ll want to use the whole bottle of this Dr Teal’s Body Lotion!. If we love it, we list it! You can be sure our Love List is full of finds that are the best of the best. You might find your new fave among the pages and pages of additions! This pick is a perfect add to your relaxing bath routine.
LIFESTYLE
henryford.com

Self-Care Hour with Kelly

Each week Kelly Darke, ATR, M.Ed., BFA, will introduce and demonstrate a new creative idea while everyone is working on their own personal project. B.Y.O.P.= Bring your own project each week to work on as a self-care activity. This hour is for YOU! Everyone will have time to share with one another or sit quietly...it is up to you how you use this hour together.
LIFESTYLE
ahealthiermichigan.org

Winter Self-Care Guide: Journaling

As we continue our self-care journey this winter on A Healthier Michigan, we’re testing out a new technique this week: journaling. Like the technique we tried last week – meditation – journaling is a powerful tool to help process emotions. The ritual of documenting the highs and lows of life is cathartic and allows you to release feelings and thoughts. Journaling can also help you identify and find patterns in your mood based on your daily activities – like what you eat, how you sleep and when you exercise, for example.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Reconstructive Surgery#Juggling#A Fine Line Aesthetics#Hispanic
bonnersferryherald.com

'Self-care is a must in our busy society'

BONNERS FERRY — Shandee Alexander, owner of Avyeon Therapeutic Massage and Wellness, wants her customers to feel refreshed after their visit. Avyeon is a made up name that is special to Alexander. It is a mixture of her Korean name “Hyeon,” which means beautiful, and Avian, or bird. So to her Avyeon means “beautiful bird,” and she had dedicated this word to her massage studio.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
ospreyobserver.com

Alluring Aesthetics And Wellness Offers The Community Complete Health And Wellness Services

Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness offers complete health and wellness services to Riverview and the surrounding areas. “We are proud to offer aesthetics services, medically supervised weight loss programs, neurotoxins, fillers, facials, various skincare lines and platelet-rich fibrin treatments,” said Owner Christine Cunning. “We are very proud to offer VirtueRF microneedling treatment. We are the only aesthetics and wellness center in the area that offers this state-of-the-art procedure. This microneedling treatment provides 36 gold-coated needles of the Smart RF precisely delivered to a specified depth to provide immediate results. Over time, this process will offer continued results and improvement in a virtually pain-free process.”
RIVERVIEW, FL
oberlinreview.org

Remote Finals Are Exhausting, Remember Self-Care

As we prepare for our final projects, last exams, or something in between, it is more important now than ever to remember that, while finals are important, taking care of ourselves is essential to success. While the impending doom of finals feels less daunting when students aren’t huddled together in packs in the Science Center, the stress still exists. Spending all day in front of a screen can be exhausting, especially now that classes are remote. It can feel like we move from class to class without moving at all — 11 a.m. becomes 4 p.m., and 4 p.m. becomes 10 p.m., and then the day starts all over again. While this bleak observation sounds a bit too much like The Truman Show, there are plenty of ways to combat the end-of-semester blues. I’ve compiled a few ideas for how to de-stress, take care of yourself, and step away from virtual school for an hour a day.
NETFLIX
L.A. Weekly

Skincare Is The New Major Pillar Of Self-Care For Men

When you think of skincare, you might recall gauzy-looking women peddling luxe-looking potions in your local department store back in the day. Mom, grandma, and influencers with ample time and big budgets are typically associated with skincare routines. As such, many folks think that skincare is for and about women, and most product lines reflect this assumption.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
lhsdoi.com

What’s Trending: Self Care

Practicing self care is a necessary part of your schedule, as it helps to relieve stress and anxiety and improves your well-being. Although it can be difficult, finding time to take care of yourself can make a difference, even if you only spend 10 minutes doing so. Here are some strategies and methods that you can add into your routine to take care of your mind and body in order to relieve everyday stressors and improve your quality of life.
YOGA
wfla.com

Self-Care “Reset-Lutions”

Lifestyle Expert Anastasia Turchetta joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, with ways to reset your life before fully jumping into 2022 resolutions. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico,...
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Enough Is a Feast: The True Meaning of Radical Self-Care

Self-care is not about mud baths, exfoliation, and chai lattes. It's about sharing what we have to give. Every single person has something they can offer, and generosity is always a two-way street. Enough is a feast. When we stop hoarding, and open our hearts, we realize that we have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cobbcounty.org

Self-Care Booklist

Begin the new year with mindfulness and intent, and strive to make your needs a priority. We've curated a list of books for all ages that tackle mental health and well-being and promote self-care. Click on a title to find it in our catalog; and find many more titles at...
COBB, GA
thebeautylookbook.com

Self-Care Beauty Favorites to Relax and Unwind

Sharing a few of my self-care favorites in my weekly routine to help me relax and unwind! For me the best kind of relaxing self-care treat is to take a nice long bath with a good candle, bath soak or scrub and a luxury face mask. I also love a good body cream or oil to hydrate the skin. I’ve partnered with Nordstrom to share some of my go-to’s along with some new discoveries that launched recently for the new year!
SKIN CARE
KKTV

6 self-care practices for family caregivers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Care Assistance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Care Assistance, visit homecareassistancecsprings.com. Family caregivers often spend so much time caring for their senior loved ones that they...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ballingerpublishing.com

Treat Yourself: Locally Made Self-Care Goodies

After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we could all use some proper rest and relaxation—without small talk, family or buzzing cellphones. Grab yourself a good book, turn off your phone, run a hot bath and treat yourself to some of these locally made self-care products. Local handcrafted beauty products not only give back to the community by keeping money local but also give back to the environment and offer a greener, more sustainable product compared to mass produced and shipped products. Because they aren’t formulated for a commercial shelf life, many of these products are also free of hash chemicals used to preserve them. When shopping for these products at local markets, boutiques and salons, you can also meet the makers and learn more about the plant-powered ingredients and natural oils used to create these goods. Some makers will even take custom orders to formulate products for specific skin types or conditions like eczema or Psoriasis. When in doubt, talk to the makers themselves to learn more.
GULF BREEZE, FL
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy