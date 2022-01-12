ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Price Pauses ahead of 1.1385 Ahead of US CPI

By Forex Crunch
 3 days ago

The EUR/USD is hovering around a week high but remains moderate. The day before, Powell and...

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD turns negative and returns to 1.1440, focus on US data

EUR/USD fades the initial spike to fresh highs near 1.1480. Chairwoman Lagarde suggested inflation pressures should ease in 2022. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. After climbing as high as the 1.1480 region, and new two-month highs, EUR/USD deflated and returned to the mid-1.1400s, where it is...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: US CPI surge reaches 1.3750

The surge of the GBP/USD that was caused by the US Consumer Price Index release has reached the 1.3750 level's resistance. The round exchange rate level forced the pair into a retracement back down just before mid-day on Thursday. The consolidating decline appeared to be finding support in Wednesday's high level at 1.3715.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD testing bullish commitments at 200-DMA ahead of US Retail Sales

USD/CAD stalls rebound from two-month lows of 1.2453 amid DXY weakness. The retreat in WTI prices fails to deter CAD bulls ahead of key US Retail Sales. The pair clings onto the 200-DMA, bears await acceptance below that support. USD/CAD is battling 1.2500, unable to sustain the recovery rally from...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pushes higher and targets 1.1500 ahead of ECB, key data

EUR/USD moves to fresh 2-month highs around 1.1480. The dollar remains under heavy pressure drops to multi-week lows. Germany GDP ECB’s Lagarde next of note in the docket. The upbeat note around the single currency remains well and sound on Friday and lifts EUR/USD to new 2-month peaks in the 1.1480 region.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/CAD Extends Bearish Price Series Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

USD/CAD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.2453) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials strike a hawkish tone, but the exchange rate remains susceptible to a further decline as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the week. USD/CAD Extends Bearish...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY collapses below 115.00 after hot US CPI figures amid falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY drops 100-pips in the North American session. The market was positioned for a higher US inflation reading, per the reaction weakening the greenback. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bullish despite Wednesday’s pullback towards a four-month-old upslope trendline. On Wednesday, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US...
MARKETS

