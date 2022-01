Freeport police posted on their Facebook page that a car was stolen from the local McDonald's on Monday, and Mainers took over from there. But let's back it up for a second. The owner of a sweet 1984 blue 4-door Oldsmobile Delta 88 belongs to Thomas. He loves this car and uses it to get to his two jobs in Freeport. He works at the fancy McDonald's and he also works at Napa.

FREEPORT, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO