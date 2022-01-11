ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Dylan Minnette Felt Some Pressure After Getting ‘Scream’ Role

Extra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Extra” Special Correspondent Tommy DiDario spoke with Dylan Minnette and...

extratv.com

Collider

'SCREAM' Star Dylan Minnette Takes Fans on a Tour of the 'Scream' House 'MTV Cribs' Style

Scream star, Dylan Minnette is swinging open the doors to the film’s iconic house and giving us a tour of the action-filled living room. In a clip that is equal parts new and old, Minnette shows us around the quarters while referencing actor Jamie Kennedy’s informative scene in the original 1996 film in which his character, Randy, recounts the rules to surviving a horror movie. Randy’s original rules as retold by Minnette are, “Be a virgin, don’t do drugs, and never say, ‘I’ll be right back’.” In the original film, Matthew Lillard’s character, Stu Macher, teases Randy by walking out of the room while saying “I’ll be right back” only to end up dead by the end of the film.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Dylan Minnette thrilled to become part of 'Scream' franchise

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette have been scaring film audiences with their “Scream” movies since actor Dylan Minnette was in diapers. The avid horror film fan got to take his place in the frightening franchise when the latest film, officially titled “Scream” but informally known as “Scream 5,” opened in cinemas on Friday.
MOVIES
Dylan Minnette
Marley Shelton
