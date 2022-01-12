ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Reinhart, Panthers hand Canucks’ Boudreau first non-OT loss

By PAUL GEREFFI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSBWx_0djJLLsu00
1 of 8

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night.

Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6. Vancouver was 8-15-2 when he replaced Travis Green.

“There were a lot of things we didn’t do well,” Boudreau said. “It’s never fun when you lose, this brought us down to earth a little bit.”

Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 15th goal and also had an assist for Florida. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists, Maxim Mamin also scored, and Frank Vatrano and Anton Lundell each had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 42 shots.

“I don’t think we’re doing anything special,” Reinhart said. “I think we’re playing a pretty simple game offensively. We’re all on the same page there and we’re being effective. It’s a fun team to be a part of. We really feed off of each other.”

The Panthers move to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

“It’s how our group has played,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “I’m just benefitting from how they’ve played all year. I’m very fortunate to be in this position. I’m very grateful for the opportunity, but this is a team thing. I’m just along for the ride.”

Jason Dickinson and Juho Lammiko scored for Vancouver and Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots.

Leading 2-1, the Panthers scored twice 26 seconds apart in the second. Huberdeau’s power-play goal gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead at 8:46, and Mamin’s goal stretched the Panthers lead to 4-1.

Barkov scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway with 59.4 left in the second.

“They’ve got great stick work in front of the net, they get their stick on everything,” Boudreau said. “They’re a good team you can’t give opportunities. If you blink, they can score.”

Ekblad put the Panthers ahead 1-0 when his shot from just inside the blue line beat Demko on the glove side at 5:18 of the first.

Reinhart’s goal 1:08 later — a deflection of a shot from the blue line by Radko Gudas — made the score 2-0.

Dickinson closed the Canucks to 2-1 when his shot from the left circle got by Bobrovsky with 8:29 left in the first.

THE NEW GUYS

There have been five in-season coaching changes in the NHL this season, and this game marked the first time two of the replacement coaches went head-to-head.

NOTES

Brunette will coach the Atlantic Division All-Star Team at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas from Feb. 4-5. ... Tuesday’s game was exactly two years and two days after Vancouver’s most recent appearance on the Panthers’ home ice, a 5-2 Florida win on Jan. 9, 2020. ... This is the second time Florida has more than 50 points through 36 games. The other was in 1995-96, the season that the Panthers went to the Stanley Cup final.

Canucks: Visit Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Panthers: Host Dallas on Friday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Jason Dickinson
Person
Radko Gudas
Person
Travis Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
FanSided

Canes fall to Panthers in their 2nd OT loss of the year

Carolina lost their 2nd game of the year in the extra frame as they were topped in the second half of their back-to-back by the Florida Panthers. Falling 4-3 in OT, it was the first time the Canes lost a game in which they put three goals up on the board. It was a very difficult game for the team was down to their third choice netminder, but that’s not an excuse. They had a chance to win this game.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy