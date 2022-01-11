Jeremy Renner explains how he once got hired as a makeup artist

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared a hilarious story of why Robert Downey Jr. wanted to hurt Chris Hemsworth while filming The Avengers. The MCU staple visited the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard to discuss his career. When the topic drifted toward the first Marvel team-up movie, Renner couldn't help unearthing this wild story. Apparently, Avengers wasn't just the first time all of these stars shared the screen together. It was also the first time they all did so in costume as well. Downey caught one glimpse of Hemsworth in that uniform and immediately joked that they should take out one of his knees.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO