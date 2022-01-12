ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Life is Like a Box of Crayons

By Joyce Bupp, Southcentral Pennsylvania Correspondent
Lancaster Farming
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn every large box of crayons there are colors that seem to rarely be touched. They might be labeled with words like “goldenrod” or “forest green” or simply “gray.” And what they have in common is that they’re not the bright, cheery primary shades of red or blue or yellow, or...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Food Artist Transforms Vegetables Into Life-Like Animals

If someone were to utter the words “broccoli fish” to you, you’d probably have all sorts of horrid images appearing in your mind. However, that isn’t the case at all. Instead of some monster from the deep sea, or some vile recipe, a broccoli fish is actually a beautiful food carving made by Japanese artist Gaku.
ENTERTAINMENT
mymodernmet.com

Adorable Felted Bread Sculptures Look Like Little Loaves Come To Life

Textile artists from around the world have created charming sculptures that look like real snack foods and sodas, different species of birds, and even woodland creatures. Now, Hiroshima-based artist Atelier Hatena celebrates the irresistible beauty of a freshly baked loaf of bread with a series of tiny felt masterpieces. From...
DESIGN
Post-Bulletin

Poem: Life is like a Roundabout

A traditional traffic intersection. Easy to determine automotive direction. Right of way, operators await a turn. With patience, all drivers are able to learn. Then Roundabouts took control. Traffic flowing around a circle, on patrol. Yielding to others, taking turns or speeding ahead. Hesitancy or determination, no lights are turning...
ENTERTAINMENT
techraptor.net

Tiny Life Is An Isometric Indie Sims-Like

If you love The Sims and you're looking for an indie Sims-like to devour, then you're in luck. Tiny Life is an isometric indie take on EA's life sim franchise. It's in alpha right now on Itch.io and is coming to Steam at some point in the future as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crayons#Lawns#Green Grass#Macaroni And Cheese
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
allears.net

The Three WORST Times to Go to Walt Disney World

We’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s truly never a bad time to visit Disney World. Even the hottest day can still be fun, and even the busiest days are an opportunity to have your best Disney day ever!. That said, if you want to avoid...
TRAVEL
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
ORLANDO, FL
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy