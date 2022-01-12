ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPY Lower as Risk-On Sentiment Returns, CAD Follows Oil Up

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverall, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s renomination hearings seemed to be well received by the markets. US stocks closed broadly higher overnight, followed by rallies in Asian indexes. Yen and Dollar are both under some selling pressure today. On the other hand, commodity currencies are trading higher. In particular, Canadian Dollar is...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: U.S. Dollar Stumbles to Start the Year

Inflation is intensifying and consumer activity is cooling, data covering the month of December reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.0% year-over-year, the fastest increase in nearly 40 years. Similarly, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 9.7% over the year. Meanwhile, retail sales unexpectedly declined 1.9% in the final month of the year.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Weekly Bottom Line: Eyeing Inflation Like a Hawk

Equity markets saw further losses this week, following more hawkish messaging from the Fed. Between Powell and Brainard’s confirmation hearings and other Fed speakers, the signals for a March rate hike are flashing loud and clear. December’s inflation data supported the case for a rate hike, with headline inflation...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
CNBC

Inflation will not normalize soon so seek stocks with 'pricing power,' strategist says

U.S. inflation came in at 7% in December on an annual basis, according to new figures published on Wednesday, its highest print since 1982. Curto told CNBC on Wednesday that the higher carbon and energy prices required to achieve governments' emission reduction aims would prevent the kind of "normalization" that would pull inflation back down towards central bank targets.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Bears Tighten Grip and Eye Targets at 114 and 113.63

The remains in red on Thursday and trading near new 2 ½ week low, hit after Wednesday’s post-US CPI drop (the biggest daily fall since Nov 26). Long tails of yesterday’s and today’s candle signal that bears face headwinds at 114.44 Fibo support (50% retracement of 112.53/116.35 / 30DMA) but the action remains weighed down by fresh negative dollar’s sentiment and bearish signal generated on Wednesday’s close below 114.89 (Fibo 38.2%, reinforced by 20DMA).
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Layer 2 Crypto to Buy for Lower Risk Returns January 2022 Week 2

It is now the second day of moderate gains for the market as investor sentiment is starting to turn positive. This means great news investors looking for the best layer 2 crypto to buy as well. As investors are now hoping to pick their entries right and time the market,...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Break above Thick Daily Cloud and Weekly Bullish Engulfing Signal Further Advance

Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors. Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Yen Rebounding on Weaker Risk Sentiment, Dollar Still Very Weak

Yen trades broadly higher in Asian session, following broad based weakness in the stock markets. Nevertheless, mild risk-off sentiment is providing no support to Dollar, nor the hawkish comments from Fed officials. Dollar remains the worst performing one for the week, followed by Swiss Franc. Yen is now the strongest, followed by Aussie and Kiwi. The economic calendar is active today with UK GDP and US retail sales, which could be market moving.
CURRENCIES
NBC Connecticut

European Stocks Close Lower as Hawkish Fed Remarks Dent Global Sentiment; EDF Down 14%

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Friday, following global momentum as a fresh round of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials resurfaced expectations for imminent policy tightening. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended around 1% lower, with retail stocks dropping 2.3% to lead losses as almost all sectors...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

No End in Sight For Dollar’s Fall Despite Hawkish Fedspeaks

Dollar remains overwhelmingly the worst performer today, as selloff extends. There is little support from hawkish Fedspeaks, with some officials expressing openness to four rate hikes this year. Commodity currencies continue to be the biggest winners, as supported by resilient risk sentiment. In particular, US futures are pointing to higher open, and further rally could intensify the current moves. European majors are mixed, with Sterling’s rally in crosses slowing.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

DXY: What is Going on with the Dollar?

Inflation is a hot topic and will likely dominate the agenda for most of the year. Yet despite rising to 7.0%, the highest print since the 80s, the CPI measure of inflation failed to have the sort of impact you would expect from the dollar. The greenback fell across the board on Wednesday, before extending its declines in the first half of today’s session, as the PPI measure of inflation also had not impact.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The (anti-)inflation hype that dominated markets and Fed speak at the start of the year finally took a breather after yesterday’s US CPI (7.0%) printing at the highest level in almost 40 years. Fed governors recently came to a consensus that runaway inflation and a tight labour market ask for an interest rate lift-off at the March meeting. Three rate hikes this year is a minimum, more is likely, as is an early reduction of the Fed balance sheet. However, yesterday’s post-CPI reaction indicated that this scenario is discounted. ‘New news’ is needed for markets to further ride the policy normalization trade. Today’s data didn’t provide that. US PPI inflation printed close to expectations (final demand at 9.7% Y/Y from 9.8%). US jobless claims even surprised on the soft side of expectations rising from 207 000 to 230 000. The new corona spike might be in play but statistical issues probably also complicate a correct interpretation. The releases had no big impact, but allowed yesterday’s correction to continue. Aside from a thin news flow, technical considerations also continued hampering further directional price action on core interest rate markets. US yields are losing about 1-2 bps across the curve. The US 10-y yield (1.73%) eases slightly further off the key 1.80%/1.77% resistance area. The German 10-y yield (-0.07%) also lacks impetus to try to leave negative territory. ECB’s de Guindos admitted that inflation might not be as transitory as earlier thought. He considers the development in energy prices to be key for inflation. However, he still sees no second round effects in term of wage pressures. So, for now, he doesn’t draw any ‘hawkish’ conclusions on monetary policy yet. The German yields curve (temporarily) returned to ‘standard habits’, bull flattening with yields declining between 0.6 bp (2-y) and 3.0 bps (30-y). European equities mostly trade with gains of less than 0.5%. US indices open marginally stronger. Brent oil is holding within reach of the $85 p/b level.
BUSINESS

