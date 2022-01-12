ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RY2BL_0djJFQq300
Japan Twin Pandas In this photo provided by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, visitors use smartphones to take pictures of Japanese-born twin pandas and their mother at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before their devoted fans but only briefly - just for three days for now - due to the upsurge of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant. (Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP ) (Uncredited)

TOKYO — (AP) — Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and its sister Lei Lei, which were born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June, took their first steps as beaming fans held up their smartphones to film the cuddly pair as they played together.

In a video released by the zoo Wednesday, the twin cubs sit back to back on a tree playing with bamboo while visitors can be heard saying “kawaii (cute)!" in the background. Then the male cub steps on its sister to move up the tree.

“My heart thumped with excitement when I first saw them,” said Kirie Tanaka, an avid panda fan who came from the western Japanese city of Osaka for the day.

During her turn, the cubs were pretending to eat bamboo and "that was just adorable,” said Tanaka, whose hat and bag were decorated with panda-motif ornaments. “It's so comforting to see them.”

The twins, which were palm-sized pink creatures when they were born, now weigh as much as a toddler each and have developed black-and-white fur. They enjoy climbing trees and playing together on the wood chips on the ground, according to the zoo.

In preparation for their debut, the twins and their mother were placed in a shared living quarter where they were exposed to sounds from a radio to get used to noise and voices from visitors.

The zoo has been closed since Tuesday as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads rapidly across Japan. The zoo is open only for the twin panda exhibit until Friday, with 1,080 visitors who won slots in a competitive lottery granted access each day.

Zoo staff Naoya Ohashi lamented the scaled-down debut and said he hopes many more people can see the panda cubs after coronavirus infections slow.

Groups of six people at a time were allowed to enter the panda quarters, where they could remain for one minute. The public viewing period is limited to two hours in the morning.

The rare animals live mainly in the bamboo-covered mountains in China's Sichuan area.

China has for decades loaned its unofficial national mascot in what is known as “panda diplomacy.” All pandas, including those born abroad, must eventually be returned to China.

The twin cubs’ elder sister, Xiang Xiang, born in the Ueno Zoo in 2017, is set to be sent back to China in June.

There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and about 500 others in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority within the country.

___

Associated Press journalist Chisato Tanaka contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Double the fun: Baby twin pandas set to debut

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Baby twin pandas are set to make their public debut at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens on January 12th and tickets are in high demand.
ANIMALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Twin panda cubs make first public appearance

TOKYO (AP) — Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and its sister Lei Lei, […]
PETS
abc57.com

Panda cub at National Zoo plays in snow for the first time

The National Zoo shared video of their 16-month-old panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, playing in the snow for the very first time on Monday. The Washington DC zoo said that in 2021, the giant panda cub was a “little wary during his first encounter with snow.”. 2022’s first snow...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#National Zoo#Zoos#Pandas#Ap#Omicron#Japanese#The Panda Cubs
KDRV

Watch: Giant panda at National Zoo face-plants into fresh snow

Zoo animals take a snow day, skiers rescue a lucky dog from an avalanche, and rule-breaking partyers are grounded in Cancun. These are the must-watch videos of the week. Animals at the Smithsonian's National Zoo enjoyed the first snowfall of 2022 in the Washington, DC, area, including an adorable panda that was seen face-planting in the snow.
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

Watch a Sumatran tiger cub take its first steps at London Zoo

A little Sumatran tiger cub was born in December last year - and it’s taking its first wobbly steps outside one month later. After an (unusual) day of glorious weather in London yesterday, the cub decided to brave a few steps away from Mama tiger Gaysha, and walk out into an outdoor shelter of London’s zoo.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Smithonian

See Pandas, Elephants, Cheetahs and More Enjoy a Snow Day at the National Zoo

For zoo animals, a blanket of fluffy snow on the ground creates the perfect stage for somersaults, scampering and snowflake-covered fur. Cities on the United States’ East Coast were slammed by winter storms this week with snowfall totals between 6 to 12 inches in some areas, per Aamer Madhani and Parker Purifoy for the Associated Press. Schools and businesses announced delays and closures, while nearly 500,000 homes faced power outages due to gusty winds, Jason Samenow reports for the Washington Post.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wearebreakingnews.com

January: In 2012 The Italian Cruise Ship Costa Concordia Runs Aground | Donald Trump | Northern Ireland | Bloody Sunday | NNSP | ARCHIVE-TRADE

In addition, this month we remember the events of ‘Bloody Sunday’ in Northern Ireland in 1972 and the irruption of the supporters of Donald Trump on the Capitol in 2021. Near Giglio Island, the 300-meter long cruise ship Costa Concordia ran aground after colliding with a large rock on January 13, 2012. While moving through the Tyrrhenian Sea, with 4,229 people on board, a huge roar was felt and then the power went out. The objectionable note was carried out by the captain of the cruise, Francesco Schettino, who left the ship when many of its passengers and crew were waiting to be evacuated. The shipwreck caused the death of 32 people.
U.S. POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron is hospitalising and dying people, and calling it “mild” is a mistake, according to the World Health Organization

Geneva (Switzerland): Geneva (Switzerland) is the capital of Switzerland. World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the Omicron form should not be classified as “mild” because it is hospitalising and killing individuals despite producing less severe symptoms. According to him, Omicron is outpacing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy