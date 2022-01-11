Ethan Reed – Student Athlete of the Week 1/10

I often receive interesting articles from the world of athletics in my inbox. They are about a myriad of topics, but this one was too interesting not to share. Perhaps you heard about this, but if you did not, check out yet another article of a fan behaving badly: Tennessee Lawmaker Attempted to ‘Pants’ Referee During HS Game. Now I am a parent, and my kids play sports. I coached football for nearly 21 years and I grew up playing sports. Through all of that time, I have had several disagreements with officials, some handled well and others not-so-much. For example, when I played junior varsity basketball, I fouled out of 14 of our 15 games (the 15th game I had 4 fouls). Of those 74 fouls I committed during that season, I think I may have only owned up to about five of them. However, I never tried to “pants” an official, so perhaps that makes my actions better than this Tennessee lawmaker? Not really.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO