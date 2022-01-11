ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethan Reed – Student Athlete of the Week 1/10

Cover picture for the articleEthan is a 4 year basketball player for Dixon High. He is currently one of the team captains for this years team. Ethan had a great winter break shooting well from the field and earning All tournament honors in the Steve Cauchi Ram Jam. Ethan was...

clintoncentralbulldogs.com

Congrats to Bulldog Junior Sam Adams earning Student-Athlete of the Week

Girls Basketball Junior, Sam Adams was named Student-Athlete of the Week (1/10-1-15) for her outstanding performance during the last three Lady Bulldog games. The Lady Bulldogs hosted Delphi last Tuesday night and she recorded 13 points (7 consecutive) and 16 rebounds. On Friday night at Taylor, Sam recorded 11 points...
BASKETBALL
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 1/10-1/16

The second week of winter Sports Overtime is in the books and there were plenty of thrilling local matchups with some jaw-dropping moments. Between girls and boys basketball and hockey, there were five plays that stood above the rest. Here’s a look at this week’s MISportsNow Top Plays.
SPORTS
goduke.com

Spearman Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM – Duke track and field graduate student Donovan Spearman has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following his record-breaking Duke debut at the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg, Va., Friday evening. Spearman's debut was one to remember and highlighted a strong first day of competition...
BLACKSBURG, VA
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City Athletic Weekly 1-17 — 1-22

I often receive interesting articles from the world of athletics in my inbox. They are about a myriad of topics, but this one was too interesting not to share. Perhaps you heard about this, but if you did not, check out yet another article of a fan behaving badly: Tennessee Lawmaker Attempted to ‘Pants’ Referee During HS Game. Now I am a parent, and my kids play sports. I coached football for nearly 21 years and I grew up playing sports. Through all of that time, I have had several disagreements with officials, some handled well and others not-so-much. For example, when I played junior varsity basketball, I fouled out of 14 of our 15 games (the 15th game I had 4 fouls). Of those 74 fouls I committed during that season, I think I may have only owned up to about five of them. However, I never tried to “pants” an official, so perhaps that makes my actions better than this Tennessee lawmaker? Not really.
KENT CITY, MI
The Bulletin

Vote for The Bulletin 'Athlete of the Week' for Jan. 10-15

Please vote for The Bulletin 'Athlete of the Week' for Jan. 10-15. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday. You can cast your vote below. We will announce the winner on Friday. Junior forward collected 23 points and 17 rebounds to lead Killingly (6-2) past Windham, 58-49. Also poured in 20 points and grabbed 23 rebounds as Killingly topped Griswold, 45-36.
NORWICH, CT

