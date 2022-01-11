[Webinar] Tri-State Cannabis Implementation Update

A San Francisco home that has zero bedrooms and has been described as “the worst house on the best block” has sold for nearly $2m.The house, which was built in 1900, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, is located in the Noe Valley area of San Francisco, where the median price for homes is $2.1m.On Zillow, where the house was listed by Compass, it was described as a “fantastic contractor’s special,” with the description noting that “this the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity”.“This is an opportunity like few others to build your dream...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO