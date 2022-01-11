[Webinar] Tri-State Cannabis Implementation Update

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is “turning the corner” on the latest COVID surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.
It’s not time to “spike the football” just yet, Hochul said, but the numbers are finally heading in a good direction, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.
The 7-day average number of cases reached its highest point last week, but is declining and is projected to continue to drop, according to the governor.
“We had over 90,000 cases one week ago today,” Hochul said. “Forty-nine thousand right now. So that is a very positive trend.”
New York’s positivity and hospitalization rates are falling too. After reaching...
