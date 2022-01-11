ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

[Webinar] Tri-State Cannabis Implementation Update

vicentesederberg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, New Jersey, and Connecticut all legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021, and the new year will bring new regulations and opportunities as implementation continues. Register to join VS on Thursday, January...

vicentesederberg.com

Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP households to receive maximum level of benefits in January

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Households in New York enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on January 11. Gov. Hochul also announced that all households participating in SNAP will receive an additional allotment later in January, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionisers.com

3 Marijuana Products Users Recommend

Marijuana legalization is growing more widespread both in the United States and all over the world. It’s no surprise that this has caused many people to become interested in learning more about marijuana products. One impressive thing about the cannabis industry is its product diversity. You can find cannabinoids like THC and CBD infused into everything from beauty products to edibles like chocolates and gummies. If you’re interested, read on to learn more about three marijuana products that users recommend.
PHARMACEUTICALS
PIX11

Adams to renters facing eviction: Know your legal rights

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — An estimated 200,000 households in New York City could face eviction when the state’s moratorium expires Saturday. Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm. “We are about to face an additional crisis around housing in our city,” he said, speaking from outside the city’s civil court. Adams reminded tenants of their legal […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Home with zero bedrooms listed as ‘worst house on the best block’ in San Francisco sells for $1.97m

A San Francisco home that has zero bedrooms and has been described as “the worst house on the best block” has sold for nearly $2m.The house, which was built in 1900, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, is located in the Noe Valley area of San Francisco, where the median price for homes is $2.1m.On Zillow, where the house was listed by Compass, it was described as a “fantastic contractor’s special,” with the description noting that “this the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity”.“This is an opportunity like few others to build your dream...
REAL ESTATE
WIBX 950

The 13 Highest Paid State Employees in New York [List]

Meet the highest-paid New York State employees. The most recent data provided by the Empire Center is from 2021. There are quite a few employees making millions! The total compensation listed below includes the employee's base salary, overtime, bonuses, and any other compensation during the fiscal year. While you might think they all live in New York City, surprisingly, many of the highest-paid employees are located in Buffalo and Western New York. New York State openly provides all State-paid employees salary information. The majority of them work in some leadership or executive capacity and many work at state hospitals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams considering temporary remote option for NYC schools

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 surge, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday a temporary remote-learning option for city schools is under consideration. “We want to provide the safest place for our children, and we want to have our children in school,” Mayor Adams said when asked to comment about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY to end eviction ban, reopen rent relief site

Albany, N.Y. — New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. The state Office of Temporary Disability Assistance said the application portal will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Suozzi demands AG investigation into Hochul’s travel habits

In his latest attack of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi is taking the governor to task for, according to him, failing to live up to her lofty promises about ethics reforms and transparency. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate called into question Hochul’s recent fundraising practices, private meetings and questionable usage of taxpayer-funded aircraft to travel to and from political events. And he’s demanding the governor allow state Attorney General Letitia James to investigate whether Hochul broke any state laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York ‘Turning The Corner’ On COVID Surge As 7-Day Average Case Count Declines, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is “turning the corner” on the latest COVID surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. It’s not time to “spike the football” just yet, Hochul said, but the numbers are finally heading in a good direction, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported. The 7-day average number of cases reached its highest point last week, but is declining and is projected to continue to drop, according to the governor. “We had over 90,000 cases one week ago today,” Hochul said. “Forty-nine thousand right now. So that is a very positive trend.” New York’s positivity and hospitalization rates are falling too. After reaching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

