Inter Milan needed a goal with the final kick of extra time to take the Supercoppa Italiana away from Juventus, but in fairness, they were the better side on the night. The league leaders came racing out the blocks, immediately piling forwards at speed and putting pressure on the Old Lady’s back line, but our defence stood firm. We were forced to soak up pressure as the Nerazzurri attempted to break the deadlock early, and they did have me worried when VAR appeared to be looking at a penalty decision in our box, but the referee wasn’t asked to check thankfully…

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO