AC Milan to more than double Theo Hernandez contract

By Carlos Volcano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are ready to hand Theo Hernandez a new contract. The fullback is due a bumper pay-rise thanks to his outstanding form this season. Calciomercato.com says Milan are working...

The Independent

Is Inter Milan vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Supercoppa Italiana final

Serie A champions Inter Milan play Coppa Italia winners Juventus in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana tonight. Juventus are coming off an enthralling 4-3 win over Roma in their last match but have struggled so far this campaign and are 11 points behind leaders Inter having played a game less. The defending Serie A champions have won eight matches in a row in the league to take a slender lead over city rivals AC Milan in the table. Simone Inzaghi’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus earlier this season, with Pablo Dybala scoring a late penalty...
UEFA
SB Nation

Theo Hernandez Continues to be linked to Manchester City

Manchester City are have reported to have spoken and made proposals to Theo and his agent for a deal this summer. The defender has been able to resist offers and more from a host of interested clubs, as he wants to stay at AC Milan all as chief Paolo Maldini is talking about extending his stay at the Serie A club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Theo Hernandez
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti left upset with Fiorentina Coppa defeat: Pretty poor

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was left upset after their Coppa Italia defeat to Fiorentina. Fiorentina were 2-1 ahead despite being down to 10 men, then Napoli only equalised after they had Hirving Lozano and Fabian Ruiz sent off. Napoli collapsed in extra time, as Fiorentina struck via Lorenzo Venuti, Krzysztof...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Yusuf Demir pens Rapid Vienna contract after Barcelona axe

Barcelona have cut loose Yusuf Demir from his loan. Demir has now returned to Rapid Vienna after Barca ended his season-long loan this week. The decision was made after Barca coach Xavi failed to be won over by the Austrian after he replaced the sacked Ronald Koeman. Demir is now...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan matchwinner Alexis has swipe at Conte: This is the roar of the lion!

Inter Milan veteran Alexis Sanchez was delighted to prove the matchwinner in their Supercoppa triumph against Juventus. Weston McKennie had Juventus ahead before Lautaro Martinez equalised via the penalty spot. Alexis Sanchez swooped for the winner in injury time. “Champions are like this, the more they play, the better they...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Arsenal send Balogun to Middlesbrough

Arsenal have loaned England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun to Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the season. The 20-year-old, who joined the Gunners academy in 2012, has scored two goals in 10 first-team games for Arsenal. He made his debut against Dundalk in the Europa League in October 2020,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona in talks with Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule

Barcelona are moving for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The Germany international comes off contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have failed to progress. BILD's Christian Falk reports Barca have now come forward to hold talks with Sule about a Bosman switch this...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AFCON: Mali defeat furious Tunisia after ref rejects injury-time

Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations in a Group F game which ended in controversy. Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time. The second half saw two stoppages...
FIFA
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Sevilla clinch signing of Porto midfielder Jesus Corona

Sevilla have clinched the signing of Porto midfielder Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona. Corona, with his Porto deal running down, moves to Sevilla in a permanent transfer, signing a contract to 2025. After testing the waters regarding Anthony Martial and Riccardo Orsolini, the high prices of United and Bologna have forced Sevilla...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Real Madrid watching Santos pair Kaiky Fernandes and Angelo Gabriel

Real Madrid are watching Santos pair Kaiky Fernandes and Angelo Gabriel. UOL Esporte says Real have been scouting teens with the aim of bringing the duo to Europe in 2022. Kaiky, 18, is a ball-playing central defender who in his first season with the Santos first team has already played a total of 37 games in all competitions and who is characterised by his leadership skills. He is a Brazil youth team captain.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Marseille don't have money to buy Arsenal defender Saliba

Olympique Marseille face having to give up on signing William Saliba in a permanent deal. The defender is currently on-loan at OM from Arsenal and has been outstanding this season in Ligue 1. La Provence's Alexandre Jacquin, on his Twitch stream, has delivered an updateon Saliba's situation. He stated: "Saliba...
SOCCER

