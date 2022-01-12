ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Central Banks, Not Covid, Will Drive Global Economies in 2022

By Stephanie Flanders
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

News flash: The coronavirus isn’t going to be public enemy No. 1 for the global economy in 2022....

www.bloomberg.com

Related
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Bank of Korea Hikes Again as Inflation Fears Mount, Fed Gears Up

The Bank of Korea raised interest rates on Friday for the third time since the summer, underscoring the board’s determination to swiftly curb inflation and financial risks, and its belief that the economy can weather virus outbreaks with less central bank support. The quarter-percentage-point increase to 1.25% brings the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Inflation will not normalize soon so seek stocks with 'pricing power,' strategist says

U.S. inflation came in at 7% in December on an annual basis, according to new figures published on Wednesday, its highest print since 1982. Curto told CNBC on Wednesday that the higher carbon and energy prices required to achieve governments' emission reduction aims would prevent the kind of "normalization" that would pull inflation back down towards central bank targets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Global Economies#Inflation#Post Covid
The Independent

UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 -- the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades -- the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.Liu Zhenmin, the U.N. undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releaseasing the economic report that two years after the start of the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Central banks start turning off the cash taps

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - As speculation grows about when the Federal Reserve will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet, some analysts say the era of "quantitative tightening" has already started. Central bank balance sheets ballooned after the pandemic struck in 2020, but with economies rebounding and inflation...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy was growing at a modest pace at the end of 2021 but was still being held back by ongoing supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages.In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional banks found that the economy was continuing to grow. But many regions reported a sudden pullback in spending on leisure travel, hotels and restaurants because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.“Although optimism remained high generally, several districts cited reports from businesses that expectations for growth over the...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

IMF Chief Warns of Turbulence as Nations Withdraw Stimulus

The world faces greater uncertainty and potential turbulence this year, with the economic recovery’s momentum slowing and risks from inflation and supply-chain bottlenecks to social unrest looming, the International Monetary Fund’s chief said. The IMF is preparing for a potential increase in demand for its lending this year...
BUSINESS
BBC

World Bank warns global economy faces grim outlook

The global economy faces a "grim outlook", World Bank president David Malpass has warned, as the aftershocks of the pandemic continue to weigh on growth - especially in poor countries. His organisation's latest forecast predicts global growth will slow to 4.1% this year from 5.5% in 2021. It attributed the...
BUSINESS
UN News Centre

COVID-19 variants, rising debt, threaten global economic growth: World Bank

Global growth will slow down over the next two years in the face of “fresh threats” from COVID-19 variants and rising inflation, debt and income inequality, the World Bank said on Tuesday in its latest report. While economic growth experienced a strong rebound in 2021, it is expected...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

French growth on track despite latest COVID surge -central bank

PARIS (Reuters) – French economic activity is holding up this month despite the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreaks sweeping the country, the central bank said on Tuesday. Drawing on its latest monthly survey of 8,500 French firms, the Bank of France estimated that economic activity was running at +0.75% of pre-pandemic levels this month, unchanged from December.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

As pandemic rages on, the global economy is its latest victim

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know sent to your inbox every weekday. Fair warning: This isn’t what you wanted to hear at the start of the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketpulse.com

Pressure mounts on central banks

Stock markets are back in the red on the final day of the week as investors continue to fret about the prospect of higher interest rates this year. Whether this is just an exhaustion of the omicron relief trade, a case of January blues that will quickly be forgotten once earnings season gets underway next week, or something more significant will only become clear later this month.
BUSINESS

