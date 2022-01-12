Central Banks, Not Covid, Will Drive Global Economies in 2022

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 -- the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades -- the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.Liu Zhenmin, the U.N. undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releaseasing the economic report that two years after the start of the...
