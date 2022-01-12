ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

America shrugged: As long as selfishness wins, the pandemic is here to stay

By Jeffrey C. Billman
MetroTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID cases are through the roof — about 680,000 a day, officially, and that’s an undercount. Testing can’t keep up. ICUs are nearing capacity. The CDC’s quarantine guidelines are inscrutable. And now, death counts are rising, more than 1,500 every day. Sure, the omicron variant...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Supreme Court blow to Biden vaccine mandate means more suffering, deaths and overfilled hospitals, expert says, as U.S. sets fresh COVID record

The number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 hit a new record of almost 150,000 on Thursday, as experts lamented the Supreme Court ruling striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for big businesses. There were 148,782 COVID patients in U.S. hospitals, according to a New York Times...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Biden: COVID-19 'Probably Here To Stay' In The World

President Joe Biden is telling Americans life with COVID-19 is going to get better but the virus is likely “here to stay,” as the latest variant registers record high infection rates in the United States. “Having COVID in the environment and in the world is probably here to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
MetroTimes

An urgent call for public health and lawmakers on incarceration amid omicron surges

As the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, omicron, surges across the country, and as boosters become available, we cannot continue to neglect the wellbeing and safety of incarcerated people. The care of incarcerated populations must be a top priority for federal, state, and local policymakers. In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal justice advocates warned about the jails and prisons becoming pandemic hotspots. Public health officials persistently suggested several approaches Department of Corrections (DOCs) should take as a response to the pandemic. It has been almost two years into the pandemic, and no state has given a sufficient response. We continue to uphold the idea and practice that incarcerated people do not deserve basic health care because they are indebted to society.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Post

America’s Hunger Pandemic Is Getting Worse

Early in the pandemic, Americans lined up for hours outside of food banks, awaiting their chance to collect groceries. Many of them had experienced food insecurity before Covid-19. Tens of millions of others were new to such assistance. Only thanks to emergency federal intervention was a serious hunger crisis averted in 2020.Unfortunately, even as the pandemic has eased by some measures, a range of factors is still preventing many Americans from finding enough to eat. Those stresses continue to fall on the nation’s food banks. As Covid drags on, their mission is becoming harder and more expensive. To ensure that the lingering effects of the coronavirus don’t lead to sparse dinner tables this winter, Congress should step up for the charities that keep Americans fed.Food insecurity is a condition in which individuals and families lack access to enough food to live a healthy life. In 2019, 10.9% of Americans, or roughly 35 million people, fit that description at some point. Government programs like SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) helped reduce those numbers. So did food banks.Even with such help, though, food insecurity persisted. When Covid and its economic disruptions hit, already vulnerable demographics found themselves in particular need. So too did the newly unemployed, those whose hours were cut substantially, and parents suddenly forced to stay home due to closed schools and daycares. The impact on food banks was dramatic: According to the charity Feeding America, the number of people needing food assistance soared to 60 million in 2020, up 50% from the previous year.Congress responded with a range of emergency measures, including expanded SNAP benefits and school-meal delivery programs. But for food banks, the most important step was a $1.2 billion injection to the Emergency Food Assistance Program, under which the Department of Agriculture buys food from farmers and distributes it to states. In 2020, that program and others allowed Feeding America and its associates to distribute 2.5 billion meals. That assistance worked wonders: Despite the pandemic and associated disruptions, American food insecurity didn’t increase in 2020.Second Harvest Heartland, a Twin Cities food bank, has distributed nearly 200 million pounds of food since the start of the pandemic. Even so, demand has yet to slacken. Allison O’Toole, the group’s chief executive officer, told me that food shelf visits are still 30% over pre-pandemic numbers, in line with what other U.S. food banks are reporting. “I would frankly like to say that the worst of the Covid hunger crisis is over. And it’s just not true,” she said.She cited many factors at play in Minnesota, including high Covid hospitalization rates, the end of emergency unemployment and SNAP benefits, and food inflation — which not only hurts individuals and families, but also affects food banks that rely on donations and their own food purchases. “We are seeing prices going up, from canned veggies and fruit, to proteins.” The last category is particularly worrisome: At Second Harvest, meat donations are down roughly 30%.In 2020, government aid helped fill such gaps. But many of those programs ended over the past year, while private donations have often dried up. Food banks have increased their purchases by 58% compared to 2020, but rising prices and supply-chain disruptions have meant that those purchases don’t go as far they once did, imperiling nutrition for those who can least afford it.As the U.S. faces new variants and another Covid winter, that’s a looming crisis that the government can’t ignore. Although Congress is expected to offer another $2 billion for the Emergency Food Assistance Program in 2022, America’s food banks — led by Feeding America — argue that’s insufficient to address the current wave of those needing help. They’re seeking an additional $900 million to help stock their shelves and meet sustained demand.It’s a reasonable request, and Congress should approve it. But these emergency interventions should prompt deeper investigations into how and why food insecurity remains a chronic, decades-old problem in America — one that Covid has only made worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news – live: Biden ‘disappointed’ Supreme Court blocked ‘common-sense life-saving’ Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Omicron#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#The Supreme Court
Fox News

Supreme Court saves Americans from Biden COVID vaccine mandate—but the fight is not over

Last year, President Joe Biden launched an unprecedented assault on Americans’ constitutional liberties by imposing unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates on. millions of individuals. Our office sprang into action, filing the first-in-the-nation lawsuit against the mandates for contractors and federal employees, and co-leading two other challenges against the mandates for private businesses and health care workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBTW News13

McMaster, AG Wilson praise SCOTUS vaccine ruling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that blocked a vaccine mandate for employers, saying employers could “breathe a little easier.” “Today’s SCOTUS ruling on OSHA is a victory for the rule of law, federalism, and the Constitution,” McMaster tweeted. “South Carolina employers can breathe a […]
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy