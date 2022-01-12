ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANALYSIS: Defensive Contributions, Galvas Impresses in Win Over Columbus

Cover picture for the articleChicago's blue line effective at both ends in comeback win over Blue Jackets. Heading into Tuesday game in Columbus, it was easy to look at the Blackhawks defensive group and wonder how the night might play out. Time-on-ice leader Seth Jones and shutdown defenseman Jake McCabe joined Erik Gustafsson in COVID...

MTL@CHI: What you need to know

CHICAGO -- The Canadiens' road trip continues with a matchup against the Blackhawks at the United Center. Dominique Ducharme's group is coming off a 5-1 loss last night in Boston during which Brad Marchand led the way offensively for the Bruins with a hat trick. That extended the Habs' winless...
Staal signs professional tryout contract with Wild AHL affiliate

37-year-old center played 17 NHL seasons, four with Minnesota. Eric Staal signed a professional tryout contract with the Minnesota Wild's American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa on Thursday. The 37-year-old center, who last played in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens last season, said the decision was to help him...
Wideman suspended one game for actions in Canadiens game

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman has been suspended for one game, without pay, for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula during NHL game No. 1000 in Boston on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 6:57 of...
Schneider scores in NHL debut for Rangers in victory against Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut for the New York Rangers in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. Ryan Strome set Schneider up with a pass from behind the net and the defenseman's wrist shot beat Sharks goalie Adin Hill on his stick side to give New York a 2-0 lead at 1:27 of the third period.
ANALYSIS: Upon Further Review, Kurashev Winner Tops Canadiens

Lengthy double-review awards Blackhawks win in game full of highs and lows. In almost a microcosm of the emotions through 60 minutes of highs and lows during regulation, the final moments of Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens provided a full spectrum of feelings on the Blackhawks bench.
Video Review: MTL @ CHI - 2:24 of Overtime

After review, it was determined Philipp Kurashev's goal did stand, there was no goalie interference or offsides. Explanation: Video Review determined that the actions of Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."
