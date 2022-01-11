ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

'Anti-Crime' Makes His Day

 4 days ago

To the Editor: While it's certainly good to know that the NYPD Anti-Crime Unit is being reinstated by Mayor Adams, it never should have been disbanded in the first place. Anyone with two functioning brain...

CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Addresses NYC Shootings, Bringing Back Reformed Anti-Crime Unit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence is a top priority of the city’s new mayor. On Sunday, Eric Adams heard from families whose loved ones were gunned down, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. The images from the city’s gun violence crisis is disturbing, and the new mayor’s message to those behind the crimes is powerful. “You will not bring violence to this city. That is not going to continue to happen in the city of New York,” Adams said. Adams spent his second day in office with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and elected officials, listening to the stories of trauma from families who lost loved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Exiting NYPD's Watchdog Chair: Need More Bite

An early indicator of how well Mayor Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams can forge a common vision on criminal-justice matters will be how quickly they can agree on who will serve as Chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board. The outgoing Chair, the Rev. Frederick Davie, who will...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Post

Trump must have his day in court for his crimes on Jan. 6

Attorney General Merrick Garland said all the right things. His speech marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection was a studied call for patience — and a promise of full justice. He explained how massive, complex criminal investigations proceed: Prosecutors work from the bottom up, from the small fry to the big fish.
POTUS
Adams Family Values: Brief Relief for Banks

When Mayor Adams quietly named his brother Bernard a Deputy Police Commissioner Jan. 7, the thought occurred that this was an attempt to keep his equally new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Philip Banks III, out of trouble. One of the peculiar highlights of the corruption trial three years ago...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

NYC Man Dies Months After Anti-Asian Hate Crime Left Him Brutalized

An Asian man who was brutally beaten while collecting cans in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood last April has died, the New York Daily News reports. Yao Pan Ma, 61, died on Dec. 31 after he spent months in intensive medical care, including in an induced coma, following the April 23 incident. Police arrested Jarrod Powell, a 50-year-old homeless man, in connection with the attack. Powell denied any hostility toward Asian people, but said he attacked Ma because he had been mugged a day earlier by “a Korean” and a Japanese man. Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime and transferred to Rikers Island, though his charges are expected to be upgraded to murder. More than 9,000 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a group fighting Asian hostility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Everett Police Recover Anti-Tank Weapon After Felon Runs From Anti-Crime Team

Kind of an amazing photo provided by the Police Department in Everett, Washington after their anti-crime team and gang response units chased a wanted felon Thursday night at an Everett apartment complex. Here’s the story released by EPD to social media Saturday morning. On Thursday evening officers assigned to...
EVERETT, WA
BRPD Enters Second Phase Of Anti-Crime Camera Placement

Phase two of the Baton Rouge Police Department's security camera initiative is now underway. Police are asking business owners and church leaders to help them by placing cameras in their businesses or churches. Phase one of the camera initiative concentrated on downtown locations. Clay Young, founder of the Criminal Justice...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
RFK Assassin at Otay Mesa Prison Denied Parole

Governor Gavin Newsom has denied parole to the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in Los Angeles in 1968. In August, a two-person state parole panel recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, who's 77 years old, be paroled. Sirhan is serving his life prison sentence at the Donovan state prison Otay Mesa in San Diego County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wants freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and is holding hostages is suspected to be the brother of the notorious 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from the hostage standoff. The suspect claims his 'sister' is Aafia...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

