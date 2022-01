Bitcoin recovered quite nicely on Wednesday, gaining a little over 5% as the bottom looks to be trying to hold. The $40,000 level was a bit too much for sellers, and it now looks as if there is going to be a significant fight on our hands any time we get close to the $40,000 level. In fact, when you look at the chart you can make out a perfect “V pattern”, which is exactly what fractal traders look for. This has been a significant pullback, but the $40,000 level is an area that has mattered multiple times in the past.

