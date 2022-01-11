Jemma Joelle

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
Tri-City Herald

‘Lost my love,’ husband says after wife, a Pennsylvania teacher’s aide, dies of COVID

A widowed husband is grieving the death of his wife — a Pennsylvania elementary school teacher’s aide — after district officials say she died of COVID-19 complications. “I lost my love, my light yesterday,” Matt Lauderback shared to Facebook in memory of Brittany Lauderback. “But I will remain strong, because that is what Britt would want me to do, along the outpour of support from family and friends. Which has been amazing.
HuffingtonPost

5 Mindless Habits That Are Making You More Irritable

Research shows our brains are wired to focus on the negative, and there’s certainly a lot of it in the world right now, giving us plenty of options to ruminate over. Ironically, some of the coping mechanisms we use to distract our mind from these thoughts are often making our mood worse. We end up compounding the problem we subconsciously were trying to solve. Instead of leaning into these mindless behaviors, “we have to think about how to replace them with a higher-value coping skill,” said Susan Zinn, a psychotherapist in Santa Monica, California.
Indy100

Wife fuming after husband returns from massage parlour with an STI

A woman has claimed her husband returned home from a massage parlour having contracted an STI. Speaking to Canadian publication Richmond News the anonymous woman said she believed the parlour - which the publication did not name for legal reasons - may offer sexual services as well as traditional massages and while her husband didn’t pass his infection to her she had made him sleep on the floor just in case.
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Kody Makes His Son Cry, Blames Janelle for Everything

Kody Brown sucks as a husband. This much we know to be true because Christine left the Sister Wives patriarch in November and Meri has been overly pushed aside as any sort of romantic option for the egotistical polygamist. As a father, however?. Well... Kody leaves a lot to be...
