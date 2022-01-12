ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

RONDA RICH: Sometimes imitation is just imitation

By Ronda Rich
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade ago, I launched a new book with a tour that, with three exceptions, took me to large Southern cities and three small Mississippi towns. The exhaustive, two-week tour included Los Angeles, New York City and the marvelous independent Rainy Day Books in Kansas City. After an early...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

RONDA RICH: The gift of splendid storytellers

As the years scatter behind me like a box of spilled Cheerios, I reflect on the blessings of the storytellers I have known. When I was 5, Aunt Ozelle kept me so Mama could work in a sewing plant. At five minutes to 12 every day, she called me to lunch. She was a woman of admirable mountain discipline.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chronicle-independent.com

Editorial: Ronda Rich is right on 2022

Ronda Rich is right on the mark with her column as we close out 2021 and ring in 2022 tonight: We need a lot more kindness in the new year. Subscribe today to keep reading great local content. You can cancel anytime!. Latest. Published: Dec 28, 2021, 1:51 PM. Today,...
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
The Guardian

Ronnie Spector obituary

The combination of the voice of Veronica Bennett, who has died aged 78, and Phil Spector’s studio-built Wall of Sound became one of the most potent and distinctive sounds to emerge from the fast-changing world of pop music in the early 1960s. Ronnie Spector, as she became when she and the producer married, was the lead singer of the Ronettes, a New York trio whose hits included Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, (The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up and – her own favourite – Walking in the Rain.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ronnie Spector death: Lead singer of The Ronettes dies aged 78

Ronnie Spector has died aged 78 after “a brief battle with cancer”. Spector was the lead singer of the American girl group The Ronettes who were behind hits including “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You”, and “Walking in the Rain”. Spector’s family has issued a statement announcing the singer’s death.“Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” reads the statement.Spector was “with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]” when she died. No other details surrounding the musician’s death have been revealed. The statement continued: “Ronnie lived her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imitation#New York City#Birmingham City#Yankee#Southern#Jewish
wsfltv.com

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
MUSIC
Nashville Scene

In Memoriam 2021: Music

A veteran music promoter with a passion for people, Tom Starr knew how to make real connections. Over the course of his 30-year career, he helped elevate artists from a range of formats to the top of the radio charts. He honed his skills at major labels including Interscope, EMI/Capitol, Jive, MCA and Elektra Records before starting his own marketing and consulting group in 2009.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Argentina
Current Publishing

Klush will be a featured performer in Elvis tribute show at Palladium

Shawn Klush admired the singing style of Elvis Presley at an early age. “Every kid when they are young grabs a broomstick or a bat and stands in front of the mirror,” Klush said. “It’s either to Elvis Presley, Tom Jones or The Beatles and Kiss. I didn’t realize there was a life around that. I love it and I still love it.”
CARMEL, IN
BET

Ronnie Spector, Legendary ‘Be My Baby’ Singer, Dead At 78

Ronnie Spector, the ex-wife of Phil Spector and lead singer of the girl group the Ronettes, has passed away at 78 years old. According to the Associated Press, Spector passed away on Jan. 12 after fighting cancer. Her family said in a statement, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy