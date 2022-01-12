ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 12 Review: The Crossover

By Jasmine Blu
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere there is a will, there is a way, and Max always finds a way. Max may have found his newest calling in London on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 12, and it consists of him being a back alley street doctor. Yes, you read that right. You know...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 10

Cheryl Darnell
2d ago

I’m really not liking where this show is going. He needs to go back to New Amsterdam. I really don’t care if she does or not. I hope New Amsterdam doesn’t get to political. That’s about all we see now. Please change it back.

Reply(1)
9
DG Garewal
2d ago

Losing interest with the international story. Couple left the states. Stick to original hospital !

Reply
9
Related
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Four; NBC Teases Medical Drama’s 2022 Return (Watch)

New Amsterdam returns from its winter hiatus next week, and NBC has released a video preview and new photos teasing the next episode of season four. The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman with Michelle Forbes and Sandra Mae Frank recurring. Viewers will see some significant changes when the series returns on January 4th.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico
tvinsider.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Boss Teases Wilder vs. Veronica & Everyone ‘Chasing Joy’

When New Amsterdam resumes its fourth season on January 4, things have changed at the hospital. With Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) moving to London, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) have officially taken over for them, as medical director and chair of oncology.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

All Rise Season 3 Spoilers, Spring Premiere Revealed

Judge Lola Carmichael's court will be back in session in the spring. Simone Missick took to Instagram to reveal that the former CBS series would officially return to the air on OWN in the near future. The news is welcome, especially for fans who have been waiting for more episodes...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Nypd#The Crossover
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 11 spoilers: A new return date!

We’ve got for you today some of the first details on The Resident season 5 episode 11, plus a chance in return date along with that!. Previously, it was announced that the Matt Czuchry series was going to be coming back with new episodes on Tuesday, February 1. That return has since been bumped up a week. The plan is now for “Her Heart” to air starting on Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is going to be a pretty emotional episode for Conrad, mostly because he will revisit the death of Nic in a surprising way.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is the Bloom off the Lauren and Leyla Rose in 'New Amsterdam'?

Famed Elizabethan poet and sassy dresser Christopher Marlowe once said, "Money can't buy love, but it improves your bargaining position." Unfortunately for Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), money didn't buy her love or improve her bargaining position at all. In fact, when it comes to the affections of Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan), money may have destroyed them. What happened, and are Bloom and Leyla still together on New Amsterdam?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cartermatt.com

Is 1883 new this week on Paramount+ with season 1 episode 4?

Is 1883 new this weekend on Paramount+? Are we going to have a chance to see season 1 episode 4 sooner rather than later?. Last week, we know full well that there was an abundance of confusion when it comes to the show’s future. After all, we expected season 1 episode 4 to arrive and instead, the streaming service uploaded a behind-the-scenes special. Because of this, we’d understand if those out there were still confused or concerned that it’s still in repeats.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Watch black-ish Season 8 Episode 2 Online

Watch black-ish Season 8 Episode 2 online via TV Fanatic with over 2 options to watch the black-ish S8E2 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Hulu Plus and fuboTV. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details. On black-ish Season 8 Episode 2, Dre can’t seem to land a good...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Morning Show Renewed for Season 3 With a New Showrunner

The Morning Show will be back on the air for a third season. Apple TV+ broke the news Monday that the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama has been renewed. There will be some changes behind-the-scenes as Charlotte Stroud (Homeland) has been confirmed as the new showrunner, taking over from Kelly Ehrin.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

This Is Us Review: The Challenger (Season 6 Episode 1)

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1, “The Challenger,” is true to form, structuring an entire birthday celebration around one of the most tragic events in recent American history. Oh, how I missed this show’s sense of humor. Much of This Is Us‘ tried and true formula...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

One of Us Is Lying Renewed for Season 2!

One of the best mystery series of 2021 is coming back for another season. Peacock has officially renewed One of Us Is Lying for Season 2. The news is unsurprising. The first season was buzzy, building a devoted following throughout its run. Based on Karen M. McManus's #1 New York...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS with season 4 episode 11?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Or, is the Jay Hernandez series back on hiatus one week after coming back on the air?. Typically, networks want to have a lot of Friday programming on pretty early on in the new year, and there’s typically a great reason for that: The ratings are better! There are a lot of people who tend to stay home during the cooler temperatures, and absolutely the network wants to get as many eyeballs on their shows as possible. With that in mind, there is a new episode tonight titled “If I Should Die Before I Wake” that has a lot going on.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Dexter: New Blood Review: Sins of the Father (Season 1 Episode 10)

Please note this review contains spoilers for Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10. This really couldn’t have ended any other way. Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10, “Sins of the Father,” offers a more satisfying end than the original series did, and it’s not exactly a surprising one. Unfortunately, it’s also muddled by being too rushed.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy