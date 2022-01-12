ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Norris to the rescue as Loyola Chicago tops Valpo in 2OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Norris scored nine of his 23 points in the second overtime and Loyola Chicago never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Norris went 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range and finished 5 for 9 from 3 overall. Norris’ 3 with 23 seconds left in the first overtime tied it at 66. He sank a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to knot it at 55 at the end of regulation.

The Ramblers (12-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) have won seven straight. Marquise Kennedy scored 14 points, Tate Hall 13 and Lucas Williams 11 for Loyola Chicago.

Sheldon Williams scored 20 off the bench for Valparaiso (8-9, 1-4). Kevion Taylor scored 17 and Kobe King 16 for the Beacons.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

