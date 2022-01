A very popular social media figure who has recently soared to fame is a woman by the name of Marie Kondo. She has become a sensation by simply helping people to see that they have too much stuff and need to do something about it. Perhaps this movement has been fueled by the pandemic when people have been stuck at home facing their clutter and having the time and will to make changes in their lives. Whatever the cause of her popularity, she definitely represents a “First World problem,” a culture where people are overwhelmed by their own wealth while a majority of the world’s population is happy if they have what they need to live.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO