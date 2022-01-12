ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Station Eleven' offers a home at the end of the world

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven begins with a highly contagious and deadly virus wiping out 99 percent of humanity. That might...

ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler on Meeting in Station Eleven’s Fever Dream

This interview has been edited and condensed. It contains numerous Station Eleven spoilers, particularly about “Goodbye My Damaged Home,” the seventh episode. When Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler get on our Zoom call, they look accidentally the same. Lawler, on winter break from seventh grade, has her hair pulled up and is wearing a blue Captain Underpants T-shirt under a blue hoodie. Davis is also in blue — a denim button-down worn over a T-shirt — and also has her blonde hair pulled up, a few tendrils framing her face in a way that matches Lawler.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: Leavin’ Jeevan

What happened to Jeevan? The idea that he intentionally abandoned Kirsten was unthinkable, and yet the possibility was aggressively teased. He behaved erratically, including talking to his dead siblings; he was increasingly frustrated with Kirsten’s comic-book obsession; his brother nicknamed him “Leavin’ Jeevan.” In his lowest moments, Jeevan even blamed Kirsten for Frank’s death. But this week, we learn Jeevan was mauled by the same wolf that had been stalking Kirsten’s rabbit traps and which we heard baying in the background of previous episodes. He was angry with Kirsten when it happened, but the reason he was out so late at night was to recover her copy of Station Eleven, which he’d callously thrown into the woods. He vanishes from her life on an errand to repair their relationship. He doesn’t die. He harnesses whatever instinct caused him to leap onstage to help Arthur — to make sure a young girl made it home — and puts it at the center of his postapocalyptic life. In short, “Dr. Chaudhary” is a perfect answer to the question that has hung over the entire season. No notes.
TV SERIES
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Troy Reimink: HBO's 'Station Eleven' is powerful pandemic viewing

I can’t remember why I picked it up when I did, but in March 2020, as the world was grappling with COVID-19’s onset, I happened to be halfway through “Station Eleven,” a beloved novel by Emily St. John Mandel that imagines a world ravaged by a flu pandemic. Nothing like a little light reading to take one’s mind off the news, right?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Collider

'Station Eleven': Patrick Somerville & Jessica Rhoades on Making a Pandemic Show During a Pandemic & Whether There's More Story to Tell

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the entirety of Station Eleven. The HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven, adapted from the book by Emily St. John Mandel, follows the lives of those who have survived a devastating event: a flu epidemic that directly contributes to the collapse of civilization as they know it. The series, which is created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers, Maniac) alternates between past and present timelines to showcase both the pivotal hours leading up to the crisis, the immediate aftermath, and those who have adapted to the new circumstances of their world twenty years later. Technology is mostly a relic of the past, but forms of art — including music and theater — have managed to thrive, and one Shakespearean acting troupe known as the Traveling Symphony ventures from town to town performing for their fellow survivors, but the rise of a cult could also present complications for the group. The sprawling ensemble cast includes both Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler as Kirsten Raymonde at different ages, as well as Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary, David Wilmot as Clark Thompson, Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary, Daniel Zovatto and Julian Obradors as Tyler Leander, Philippine Velge as Alex, Lori Petty as Sarah, Gael García Bernal as Arthur Leander, Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll, Caitlin FitzGerald as Elizabeth, and more.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Station Eleven Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Patrick Somerville, ‘Station Eleven’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors of a deadly pandemic rebuild society anew. Through multiple timelines, the story follows various groups, including a company of Shakespearean actors that keep the traditions of theater alive in the surreal new world. The show is based on the eponymous novel by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
SFGate

HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' is post-apocalyptic sci-fi without the Strong Survival Gun Guy

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. In my role as copy chief at SFGATE, I have also become our official pandemic timekeeper, marking the days, since the first cases were reported (Dec. 31, 2019), since the pandemic was declared (March 11, 2020), since the first shelter-in-place orders were announced in the Bay Area (March 16, 2020). Every few months, I have to remind a writer that it’s not “the past year” or “the past 18 months” since the pandemic started, that time continues to move forward, that it’s been two years since COVID-19 first entered our lives.
TV SERIES
Slate

Station Eleven’s Creator Explains Why He Changed the Book’s Ending

It’s understandable if the last you thing want to watch during a pandemic is a TV show about a world laid waste by a pandemic. But Station Eleven is the rare, perhaps the only, post-apocalyptic story that might make you feel a little bit better about the end of the world. Covering the onset of and the first 20 years after a flu outbreak that leaves only one in a thousand alive, the HBO Max series finds the people who are left not just struggling to survive but to find meaning in their new world. Two decades after the fall of civilization, the series, which was adapted by Patrick Somerville from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, falls in with the Traveling Symphony, a group of wandering players who bring music and Shakespeare to the scattered settlements that remain. (Their leader, played by Mackenzie Davis, does a mean Hamlet, but she’s also handy with a knife.) It’s a story in which, rather than society being stripped to its bare essentials, surprising remnants of human culture remain, and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” is passed down among the generations like a sacred text. In other words, it’s about what we’re trying to hold onto right now.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven Has Pulled Off the Miracle of Grounded Apocalyptic Drama

There is no way to talk about HBO’s magnificent miniseries Station Eleven without talking about The Leftovers. Beyond the thematic similarities—humanity trying to cope in the aftermath of an unexpected global disaster—the creator, Patrick Somerville, was a writer for The Leftovers, and it’s evident from the start that despite the many distinctions, there is a lineal atmospheric relationship here. You could argue that in order for Station Eleven to exist in its best possible form, The Leftovers had to come first. (And perhaps Lost had to come even before The Leftovers, and so on and so forth back to the first moving image of a train going through a tunnel.)
TV SERIES
Thrillist

'Station Eleven' Might Be One of the Best Shows of Pandemic-Era Television

The thought of watching another show centered on a pandemic right now might seem exhausting, since we’ve been living through one for two years. In that span of time, we’ve seen plenty of series and movies, incorporate the ongoing pandemic into their plots. Some have been set in post-pandemic worlds where people have adjusted back to their normal lives and only mention COVID-19 in passing, like the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy, And Just Like That, and Gossip Girl, while others have loosely woven COVID storylines into their narratives, such as the most recent seasons of The Righteous Gemstones, The Morning Show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the Law and Order universe (which has since decided to disregard the pandemic’s existence). Meanwhile, the third season of Succession makes the decision to avoid COVID altogether and picking up right where the second season left off, remaining in the privileged safety of their billionaire bubble.
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

How ‘Station Eleven’ Told a Pandemic Story That Didn’t Depress the Shit Out of Us

Long before anyone had heard about Covid-19, Patrick Somerville was pitching Station Eleven as “a postapocalyptic show about joy.”. Somerville’s largely faithful adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2015 novel takes place 20 years after a particularly nasty flu strain has wiped out 99 percent of the world’s population. It’s a world mostly without electricity and the other creature comforts of the reality we know. But unlike on traditional postapocalyptic dramas The Walking Dead or The Stand, the survivors mostly get along with one another, and the focus is on an acting troupe called the Traveling Symphony — whose star, Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), is our central character — performing Shakespeare plays for communities in the Midwest.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Station Eleven’ Creative Team Breaks Down Its Heartbreaking — and Life-Affirming — Final Scenes

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the finale of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven.” Patrick Somerville and Jessica Rhoades — the executive producers who brought an intricate, moving adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel to HBO Max — faced the accidental task of creating a show about a pandemic during a pandemic. But they got through it, they said during a joint interview on Wednesday, together. “It is a deeply co-authored experience, from actor to director to producer to writer — above the line and below the line,” Somerville said. Rhoades echoed that point, saying that...
TV SERIES
localsyr.com

Brian Miller Reviews “Station Eleven”

They say truth is stranger than fiction, and we can check that out now on the mini-series Station Eleven. It’s a story about life before, during and after a pandemic; produced before and during a pandemic and now streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Watch the video about to see...
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Station Eleven’ Finale for Free - The Best Miniseries You’re Not Watching

“Station Eleven” is the best miniseries you’re not watching, and the finale drops on HBO Max Thursday, January 13. It’s a story of the survivors of a flu epidemic that wipes out most of the planet. Yes, we know, it’s depressing to watch a show about a pandemic while we’re in a pandemic, but this is some phenomenal television. And it’s less about the disease than about the people left on the other side: that’s us right now. You can watch the series finale with a subscription to HBO Max.
TV SERIES

