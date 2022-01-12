'Station Eleven' offers a home at the end of the world

It’s understandable if the last you thing want to watch during a pandemic is a TV show about a world laid waste by a pandemic. But Station Eleven is the rare, perhaps the only, post-apocalyptic story that might make you feel a little bit better about the end of the world. Covering the onset of and the first 20 years after a flu outbreak that leaves only one in a thousand alive, the HBO Max series finds the people who are left not just struggling to survive but to find meaning in their new world. Two decades after the fall of civilization, the series, which was adapted by Patrick Somerville from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, falls in with the Traveling Symphony, a group of wandering players who bring music and Shakespeare to the scattered settlements that remain. (Their leader, played by Mackenzie Davis, does a mean Hamlet, but she’s also handy with a knife.) It’s a story in which, rather than society being stripped to its bare essentials, surprising remnants of human culture remain, and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” is passed down among the generations like a sacred text. In other words, it’s about what we’re trying to hold onto right now.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO