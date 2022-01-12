ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rise as inflation report keeps rate hikes on track

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CogrA_0djIzMPa00
FILE - A pedestrian passes the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. Stocks are opening higher, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after the latest report of surging prices appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

Wall Street capped a day of wobbly trading with modest gains for stocks Wednesday, as investors weighed the implications of the latest economic snapshot showing rising inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after veering between a loss of 0.1% and a gain of 0.8% over the course of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Investors were focused on a report from the Labor Department, which showed consumer prices jumped 7% last month. That’s the fastest year-over-year pace in the consumer price index in nearly four decades. The sharp increase, which was in line with economists’ forecasts, came a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that the central bank stands ready to raise rates to fight inflation.

“That’s the next (thing) that investors are looking at, trying to figure out what the Fed is really, really going to do and what they really can do,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

The S&P 500 index rose 13.28 points to 4,726.35. It’s now about 1.5% below the all-time high it set early last week. The Dow gained 38.30 points to 36,290.32. The Nasdaq rose 34.94 points to 15,188.39. The indexes are all on pace for a weekly gain.

The modest gains were led by technology stocks, which have been choppy in recent days. The prospect of higher interest rates tends to make pricey sectors like tech less appealing. Microsoft rose 1% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 0.7%.

A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending, such as auto companies, also made solid gains. Nike rose 1.3%.

Health care companies were the only laggard among stocks in the S&P 500. Biogen slid 6.7% on news that Medicare is limiting coverage of the biopharmaceutical company’s $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned.

Smaller company stocks lost ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 17.95 points, or 0.8%, to 2,176.06.

Bond yields were mostly stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73% from 1.74% late Tuesday.

Wall Street has been closely watching rising inflation to gauge the impact on businesses and consumers, as well as on the Fed’s plan to trim its support for the economy and markets.

The central bank is reducing bond purchases that helped keep interest rates low throughout the virus pandemic. Investors are closely watching to see just how soon the Fed will start raising interest rates to fight inflation.

“We’re in a period where I don’t think we’ve ever been before with the amount of stimulus that was put to work,” said Greg Marcus, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management. “You can’t have that much of an increase without having inflation ticking up.”

The market now puts the chances of the Fed raising short-term rates by at least a quarter point in March at around 75%. A month ago, it was about 36%.

Wall Street will get another update on rising inflation on Thursday, when the Labor Department releases December results from an index based on U.S. wholesale prices, which shows how inflation is affecting costs for businesses.

Businesses in a wide range of industries have been passing higher costs off to consumers, but many have been warning that they will still feel a financial impact because of higher prices and supply chain problems. Medical products maker Cardinal Health was the latest to issue such a warning earlier this week.

Wall Street will be closely watching the latest round of earnings to see how companies are dealing with inflation. Several airlines and banks this week will be among the first big companies to report their latest financial results.

Delta Air Lines reports its results on Thursday. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report results on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – and sometimes hurts those with the least, the most. Inflation, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is designed to track the price increases in a typical U.S. household’s basket of goods. The problem is spending bundles differ across households. For example, a family in the lowest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Stock#Technology Stocks#Nasdaq#The Labor Department#Fed Chair#Congress#Globalt Investments#Dow#Nike#Biogen#Medicare
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cityindex.co.uk

Most traded stocks of the week

Below is a list of the 20 most traded stocks among StoneX Retail clients during the five trading sessions to the end of play on Thursday January 13. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. Electric vehicle stocks remain hot in early 2022, with Tesla remaining the most traded stock in...
STOCKS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

U.S. Inflation Projected to Keep Rising

U.S. businesses should expect to see inflation continue to rise, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. In fact, 40% of U.S. businesses polled report that prices of their products are rising 2.4 times year-over-year. In the same period, those reporting fall in prices have dropped to just 4% from 16% a year ago.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

Three of Wall Street's top investment banks have upgraded GoPro since Nov. 2021. The action camera company's new subscription business has grown 167% in the last 12 months. 2022 could be a breakout year for the company with elevated direct-to-consumer sales and record-high recurring subscription revenue. It's no secret that...
STOCKS
FOX59

December retail sales drop 1.9% amid product shortages, rising prices, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early buying in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December from November when sales increased 0.3%, the […]
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

720K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy