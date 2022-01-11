ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota's Chief Scientist on Importance of Diversifying EV Fleets, Including Hybrid Models

cheddar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicles are quickly becoming an accessible way for consumers to slash emissions as legacy automakers begin to electrify their fleets and world leaders...

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Fortune

How Toyota’s unorthodox supply-chain model helped it top General Motors in U.S. car sales

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In a bad year for automakers, Toyota Motor capped 2021 with a historic victory: For the first time ever, the Japanese automaker became the No. 1 car seller in the U.S., knocking General Motors off from the top spot it's held since 1931. Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, edging out GM’s 2.2 million units.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Battery breakthrough quintuples electric vehicle range

Scientists have developed a biologically-inspired membrane that could quintuple the charge capacity of electric car batteries, thereby massively increasing their range.A team from the University of Michigan used recycled Kevlar – the same material found in bullet-proof vests – to create a network of nanofibres similar to a cell membrane. They then used this to fix fundamental issues with a next-generation battery type, known as lithium-sulfur.Until now, this type of battery’s cycle life – the number of times it can be charged and discharged – has been insufficient for commercial use in electric vehicles, despite their capacity benefits.Lithium-sulfur batteries...
ENGINEERING
Autoblog

Toyota will retrofit late-model cars with new technology

Toyota will inaugurate a service called Kinto Factory that will add modern features like electronic driving aids to select late-model cars. The program will launch in Japan in January 2022, and it aims to let motorists benefit from new technology without having to buy a new car. Kinto Factory will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Toyota Motor Corporation#Vehicles#Ev#Cheddar Climate
Arkansas Business

USA Truck Plans to Add Nikola EVs to Fleet

USA Truck Inc. of Van Buren has signed a letter of intent to purchase 10 battery-electric trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, the exclusive sales and service dealer for electric vehicle maker Nikola. The trucks, with the model name Tre, are planned to be the first zero-emission vehicles in USA Truck's...
VAN BUREN, AR
CNET

Tesla Model S Plaid Track Mode includes higher top speed

By any metric, the Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of stupendous performance. The 1,020-horsepower, tri-motor electric hatchback hits 60 mph from a standstill in a factory-estimated 1.99 seconds and yet it manages nearly 400 miles of overall range. But when it comes to spirited EV driving, the most difficult thing is often the repeatability or longevity of such high performance. With its latest over-the-air software update, Tesla is taking steps to improve the Plaid's dynamics and high-performance durability with a new Track Mode.
CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota’s First Solid State Battery Will Equip A Hybrid, Not An EV

Even though solid state batteries are seen as technology that could drastically improve today’s fully-electric vehicles, it seems the first vehicles to feature one won’t actually be EVs. This is at least true in Toyota’s case since the manufacturer has now confirmed that its first solid state-equipped vehicles will be hybrids expected to debut in two or three years’ time.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
ngtnews.com

AmpUp Debuts New EV Fleet Charging Solution

AmpUp, an electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, has unveiled AmpUp Fleet Manager, the company’s new EV charging fleet solution. AmpUp Fleet Manager is designed to be scalable to meet clients’ needs, from a few electric vehicles to hundreds. It offers features to maximize vehicle and maintenance efficiency, including patented driver access and reservations, adaptive load management and charger prioritization, vehicle telematics and charge scheduling, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, and tailored optimizations for energy and operations. These features are being used or piloted with existing AmpUp customers, such as the University of Illinois and the St. Louis SiLVERS Project, a fleet project for seniors in partnership with General Motors, Ameren, The Department of Energy and Forth Mobility.
CARS
Carscoops

CES 2022 Reveals Include Chevrolet Silverado & Equinox EVs, And BMW’s “Color-Shifting” Tech: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford will ramp up production for the F-150 Lightning after orders had been temporarily halted at 200,000 reservations. Initially targeting an annual production of 40,000 vehicles, the Blue Oval will increase output to facilitate 150,000 units of the EV truck by mid-2023.
CARS
Design Taxi

Tesla Updates Its Model S EV For International Drivers

On Tuesday, Tesla unveiled a refreshed version of the Model S car at a private viewing in Taiwan. The new vehicle boasts a completely new interior, per Electrek, as well as an updated exterior and improved powertrain compared to its predecessor. Both the headlights and taillights are new, and the...
CARS
CNET

Chrysler's EV plans include an electric minivan, CEO says

The brand that helped invent the minivan segment could be the first to bring the world an electric minivan. According to remarks Chrysler CEO Chris Feull gave in an interview with Motor Trend last Thursday, an electric minivan from Chrysler is part of the brand's plans. Two other SUVs, aside from a production Airflow, will come by 2028 making for a potential total of four new Chryslers.
CARS
Motor1.com

Over Two-Thirds Of Americans Don't Want A Hybrid Or EV: Study

Depending on who you talk to, electric vehicles are either on the verge of going mainstream, or they already are. There's certainly a push from most automakers to go electric, but are buyers in the United States ready for that step? A recent study from Deloitte suggests the answer is no for a majority of new car shoppers. At least not right away.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Sucked Generally, But Specifically Was Good for Hybrids and EVs

Speaking as humans, we can be thankful (in general) that 2021 is in the rearview mirror. Economic, health, and environmental concerns made for 12 months of one bummer after another—after nearly a year of even more of that in 2020. But if you were some sort of anthropomorphic electrified vehicle, you'd be thrilled: there are more of you on U.S. roads than ever before.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy