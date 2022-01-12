ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Krok Show: Bank Jugging Back on the Rise

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talked about it a while back, but bank jugging is back on the rise. Jugging...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Local Supply Chain and Omicron Issues Not Real?

Omicron and the supply chain are making things real tough in DFW. We have reports of people waiting over seven hours just to get a COVID test! On top of that, all of the generators that we are hoping to have after last year’s freeze are still not here! The supply chain issues are preventing us from having the potential to stay warm and safe if our power fails us this year. But people are saying none of these problems are real? Are you serious?!
DALLAS, TX
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s love rival claims she harassed her and rammed her car

Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt has been revealed to have repeatedly rammed into the car of her husband’s former girlfriend before the couple married in 2019. The former resident of California, who was shot by a Capitol police officer on 6 January 2021, was also issued with two forms of a restraining order following an affair. Aaron Babbitt’s former girlfriend, Celeste Norris, told The Associated Press that Babbitt (then McEntee) targeted her in a car ramming attack in Prince Frederick, a town about 60 miles south of Baltimore, in July 2016. It came after Ms Norris informed Timothy McEntee that his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Andrew Gosden: Devices seized from suspects in missing boy case

Numerous devices were seized from two men arrested in the case of a teenager who went missing 14 years ago. Police investigating the disappearance of Andrew Godsen took the electronics as the pair were held on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Officers said the devices could take "six to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Do You Recognize This Man? FBI Releases Photos Of Miami Bank Robbery Suspect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Regions Bank branch in Miami. Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, 12310 SW 8th Street, on Friday, January 14th at approximately 10:20 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery but nobody was hurt. The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect was wearing a white ball cap with an Addidas logo on it, a red shirt, blue jeans, and a black or dark-colored jacket. If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
MIAMI, FL
wbap.com

Date Set for Retrial of Accused North Texas Serial Killer

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A retrial date is set in a case against accused North Texas serial killer Billy Chemirmir. Chemirmir is facing 18 charges in the burglaries and killings of elderly women in the metroplex. Last November, Chemirmir stood trial in the murder of Lu Harris. An 11 to...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

SPD issues warning following “jugging” case

(Seguin) — If you’re not familiar with the term “jugging,” then Seguin Police Department wants to make sure you get yourself educated on the subject. Jugging is a type of crime, in which suspects follow you from a bank or from a store, and then break into your vehicle once you stop.
SEGUIN, TX
The Independent

Police watchdog considers complaints over Boxing Day hunt meet violence

A police and crime commissioner is reviewing complaints about how police dealt with a fight at a Boxing Day hunt meet.It is thought at least two people were injured after people were seen throwing punches as crowds of hunt supporters and opponents gathered in Lacock, Wiltshire, where the Avon Vale Hunt was meeting on Monday. A man was arrested on New Year’s Eve on suspicion of affray.Chants of “shame on you” were heard amid the scuffles and aggression. The Wiltshire Office of Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) says it has received “correspondence” over the violence.Punches thrown as violence erupts at...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

US alleged criminal who ‘faked death’ faces extradition after arrest in Glasgow

A man who is believed to have faked his own death and fled the US to evade prosecution faces extradition after being found at a hospital in Glasgow Nicholas Rossi, who is known by various other names, was wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Utah in 2008, the Utah County Attorney’s Office said.The 34-year-old was arrested using another alias, Arthur Knight, at a hospital in Glasgow in December and has since been taken into custody.It is understood he was being treated for Covid at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.Utah prosecutors said the alleged fugitive “fled the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Knife-wielding assailant attacked five people in shopping centre, court told

A knife-wielding assailant caused “widespread panic” in Manchester’s Arndale shopping centre as he randomly attacked five people, a court heard.Shoppers ran for their lives and dived for cover as Raphael Chevelleau, 43, wounded three people and attempted to wound two others as he dashed through the mall.Chevelleau earlier bought a kitchen knife on the morning of October 11 2019, from Blackley Pound Store near his flat in Rochdale Road, Blackley, before he caught a bus into the city.Manchester Crown Court heard he entered the Arndale at about 11.05am and shortly after went into a baby-change room, where he unwrapped the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video evidence of foxhunt not enough to prosecute, say police

Police have said they will not bring charges over allegations of illegal hunting, even though they have been shown video of riders and hounds in pursuit of a fox.Officers also reportedly refused to take statements from witnesses because they are “not independent”, and dropped the case.It is thought to be the first time a police force has given such a reasoning for not taking statements, prompting fears that prosecuting foxhunting is becoming more difficult.Monitors say they filmed the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale Hunt in Dorset just before Christmas last year, chasing a fox for at least half an hour.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Someone is Lying

Chris talks the updates in the Garland gas station shooting case. The shooter’s father – arrested for driving his son to and from the gas station – is saying he didn’t know his son shot up the gas station? Something seems fishy about that. That and more on the Chris Krok Show.
GARLAND, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Activism Working in Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner has decided he will be retiring at the end of his contract. Victory! This is thanks to you, the parents, who never stopped speaking out against Scribner’s push to implement CRT in every facet of Fort Worth’s schools. We have friend of the show and local activist Carlos Turcios join the show to discuss more about the fight, as well as tell us what we should be looking for in a new super.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: An Army of Useful Idiots

Did you hear about these high schoolers in California who are threatening to go on strike if the school doesn’t meet their COVID demands? The only thing: they’re demanding remote learning, masks, and bi-weekly testing! The left now has another army of useful idiots at their disposal. Chris thinks the school should call their bluff. Should students hold this kind of power?
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy