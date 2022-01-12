Chris Krok Show: Bank Jugging Back on the Rise

Omicron and the supply chain are making things real tough in DFW. We have reports of people waiting over seven hours just to get a COVID test! On top of that, all of the generators that we are hoping to have after last year’s freeze are still not here! The supply chain issues are preventing us from having the potential to stay warm and safe if our power fails us this year. But people are saying none of these problems are real? Are you serious?!

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO