Chris Krok Show: Bank Jugging Back on the Rise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Regions Bank branch in Miami.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, 12310 SW 8th Street, on Friday, January 14th at approximately 10:20 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery but nobody was hurt.
The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect was wearing a white ball cap with an Addidas logo on it, a red shirt, blue jeans, and a black or dark-colored jacket.
If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
