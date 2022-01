FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior girls basketball kept its undefeated season alive Thursday — but not before facing one of its toughest challenges yet. The Polar Bears (11-0) were locked in a close game well into the third quarter before pulling away for a 60-45 win over Buckhannon-Upshur (7-3) at the Fairmont Senior Field House. Ball security, free throws and a big second-half run made the difference as the top-ranked team in Class AAA took down the No. 7 team in Class AAAA.

