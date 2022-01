Stocks closed higher Wednesday, with the Nasdaq making gains for the third day in a row despite this morning's CPI data showing inflation continues to run hot. The report showed that CPI ticked up to 7% in December, and while it was the biggest jump since 1982, the data was broadly in line with Wall Street's expectations. Mark Lehmann, CEO of JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today's close, the Fed's proposed monetary tightening, and more.

