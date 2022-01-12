Too close for comfort, Hurricane strains past St. Albans 50-44

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The ball was always going to be in Wheeling Central guard Ryan Reasbeck’s hands. With the Maroon Knights and Notre Dame tied at 42 and 17 seconds to play, Central’s top offensive weapon gathered possession out of a timeout, got to the mid-range area and was fouled as he elevated for a jump shot. Reasbeck went to the free-throw line and calmly sank two, then came up with a critical defensive play to alter Dominic Zummo’s game-tying attempt, allowing Wheeling Central to prevail on Friday, 44-42.

WHEELING, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO