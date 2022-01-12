Too close for comfort, Hurricane strains past St. Albans 50-44

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Not scoring a single point in the third quarter didn’t matter to Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep. Her impact was felt in the other three quarters. Against Grafton’s box-and-one zone defense, Reep scored 28 points with eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists to lead the Bridgeport girls basketball team to its 65-38 home win over Grafton on Wednesday.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A winter storm is expected to dump snow on West Virginia from Sunday into early Monday. “We are looking at snow developing mainly in the Sunday afternoon and evening hours and lasting overnight Sunday night into Monday,” said Simone Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Warmer temperatures are expected to bring rain to much of West Virginia on Sunday, but the warmer, wetter weather is expected to be short-lived, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures began to climb Saturday and were above freezing in the afternoon at lower...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees pressed the Braxton County Eagles into 21 first-half turnovers, building a 42-9 lead at the break and cruising to a 65-30 victory in the first game of the sixth annual East Fairmont Classic on Friday afternoon. Kenly Rogers led the...
Sutton Braxton County handled Mount Zion Calhoun 80-51 in an impressive showing in West Virginia boys basketball action on January 14. In recent action on December 30, Mount Zion Calhoun faced off against Elizabeth Wirt County and Sutton Braxton County took on Hamlin Lincoln County on December 30 at Hamlin Lincoln County High School. For a full recap, click here.
Riding a wave of production, Chapmanville dunked Nitro 45-28 at Nitro High on January 14 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Beverly Fort Frye nabbed it to nudge past Wheeling Linsly 34-33 at Wheeling Linsly High on January 14 in West Virginia girls high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Beverly Fort Frye a 34-33 lead over Wheeling Linsly.
Clendenin Herbert Hoover posted a tight 65-56 win over Princeton Pikeview on January 14 in West Virginia boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 4, Princeton Pikeview faced off against Coal City Independence and Clendenin Herbert Hoover took on Summersville Nicholas County on January 5 at Clendenin Herbert Hoover High School. For a full recap, click here.
Coal City Independence knocked off Clear Fork Westside 67-62 at Clear Fork Westside High on January 14 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. The Patriots darted over the Renegades 53-43 heading to the fourth quarter. Coal City Independence's offense darted to a 30-28 lead over Clear Fork Westside...
Yes, Oak Hill looked superb in beating Beckley Woodrow Wilson, but no autographs please after its 66-43 victory in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup. Oak Hill's reign showed as it carried a 47-32 lead into the fourth quarter. The Red Devils' shooting darted to a 28-23 lead over the...
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Ona Cabell Midland didn't mind, dispatching Morgantown 37-34 in West Virginia girls basketball on January 14. Conditioning showed as Ona Cabell Midland outscored Morgantown 16-4 in the final period. The Mohigans enjoyed a 30-21 lead over the...
Logan's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Madison Scott during a 75-52 blowout in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on January 14. In recent action on December 31, Madison Scott faced off against Clendenin Herbert Hoover and Logan took on Beckley Woodrow Wilson...
Huntington's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Huntington Spring Valley 75-47 during this West Virginia girls high school basketball game. The Highlanders' control showed as they carried a 57-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Huntington's offense breathed fire to a 36-20 lead over Huntington Spring Valley at halftime.
Riding a wave of production, Petersburg dunked Shinnston Lincoln 54-43 in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on January 14. Recently on January 4 , Shinnston Lincoln squared up on Elkins in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Yes, Hambleton Tucker County looked superb in beating Dunmore Pocahontas County, but no autographs please after its 57-26 victory in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on January 14. Recently on January 4 , Dunmore Pocahontas County squared up on Moorefield in a basketball game . For a full recap,
Farmington North Marion tipped and eventually toppled Winfield 71-56 in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup. Winfield took a 25-22 lead over Farmington North Marion heading to halftime locker room.
PARKERSBURG — In a Mountain State Athletic Conference affair here Friday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse, host Parkersburg drained nine triples and never trailed as the Big Reds stopped a four-game wining streak by St. Albans thanks to a 69-52 victory. Brilynn Florence, who led all scorers with 17 points,...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The ball was always going to be in Wheeling Central guard Ryan Reasbeck’s hands. With the Maroon Knights and Notre Dame tied at 42 and 17 seconds to play, Central’s top offensive weapon gathered possession out of a timeout, got to the mid-range area and was fouled as he elevated for a jump shot. Reasbeck went to the free-throw line and calmly sank two, then came up with a critical defensive play to alter Dominic Zummo’s game-tying attempt, allowing Wheeling Central to prevail on Friday, 44-42.
Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brian Fisher announced on Friday evening that the Throwback Night doubleheader honoring Jane Lew High School has been forced to undergo scheduling changes. Originally the event was planned with the Maids playing Clay-Battelle at 6 p.m. followed by the Minutemen against Clay-Battelle at 8...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers welcomed 13 new members to their football team this week, all of whom enrolled at West Virginia University for the spring semester, which began this past Monday. Twelve of the 13 had previously been announced as part of WVU’s class of 2022 signees. The...
