1.2 3 – Is Trailer Tracking Right For You?. The definition of “trailer tracking” is the process of using a specialized tracking device to monitor cargo in real-time. In order for the device to work, it needs to be installed onto the trailer or container itself. Attaching a tracking device is an easy process that can be completed quickly and discreetly. This means that you can track your valuable cargo at all times, whether it’s being shipped across the country or just across town. There are various different companies that offer this service. According to Ascent Fleet Services, it is important that you choose a trusted service. You want to be sure that you are getting your products safely from point A to B.

