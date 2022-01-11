ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Shaughnessy’s HOF Ballot // Steroid Users In The HOF // Today’s Takeaways – 1/11 (Hour 4)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the fourth hour by diving into Dan...

24/7 Wall St.

The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 52 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with […]
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL’s Rookie Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday. The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp...
NFL
Dan Shaughnessy
Mac Jones
David Andrews reflects on ‘finality’ of Patriots’ wild card loss

Patriots center and captain David Andrews was clearly emotional when he took the podium after the team’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills. Asked about the 1-4 stretch to end the season, Andrews took a reflective tone. “Pretty frustrating. I think, as a competitor you sit up here and...
NFL
#Steroid#Hof#Diving#Ballots#American Football#Zolak Bertrand#Hall Of Fame#Patriots Bills#The Boston Globe
Live Updates: Patriots trail Bills 40-10 in fourth quarter

It’s a rare “threematch” in Orchard Park. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills do battle on Saturday night for the AFC’s Super Wild Card Weekend, and we’ll have you covered every step of the way. Scroll down for the latest from the game, including...
NFL
The Athletic’s Matt Fairburn Joins T&R // The Stack – 1/14 (Hour 4)

(00:00) Matt Fairburn covers the New England Patriots for theAthletic.com and joins Toucher & Rich to break down tomorrow’s Patriots-Bills Wild Card game. (17:00) Don’t look now but the Boston Bruins have been a force for the past few games. (36:30) THE STACK. CONNECT WITH TOUCHER & RICH.
New England Patriots
NFL
Football
Sports
Matthew Slater acknowledges being ‘closer to the end’ of his NFL career

There were some rumors after the 2020 season that Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater was ready to retire. Instead Slater returned for his 14th NFL season, and was named to the AP All-Pro Second-Team and a record 11th Pro Bowl. As another season comes to a close though, questions...
NFL
The Buffalo Bills accomplished something that’s never happened in NFL history

In a dominating performance, the Buffalo Bills just flat out embarrassed Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Bills were hitting on all cylinders offensively and defensively, as the defense nabbed two interceptions and Josh Allen went 21/25 for 308 passing yards in the 47-17 victory. That’s great and...
NFL

