Helmet maker Riddell scores another touchdown in ex-students' concussion lawsuit

(Reuters) - The federal judge handling more than 30 brain-injury lawsuits by former high-school football players has given helmet-maker Riddell a win on all claims of seven bellwether plaintiffs.

Senior U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago rejected the former players’ claims that they now suffer from long-term brain and neurocognitive injuries as a result of concussions and other mild traumatic brain injuries they sustained as teenagers, 20 to 50 years ago, because Riddell’s helmets at the time came with no warnings or “inherently misleading” ones.

Kennelly on Monday ruled for Riddell and its parent company, BRG Sports, after rejecting the testimony of the plaintiffs’ experts on the adequacy of warning labels and the causal link between the warnings and the plaintiffs’ injuries. He had tossed the bellwether plaintiffs’ design-defect claims last April for similar reasons.

Riddell, BRG and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. The companies are jointly represented by Bowman and Brooke and by Donohue, Brown, Mathewson & Smyth.

Riddell helmets were also used in professional football, and the high school players' allegations raised echoes of the 2012 lawsuit by former professional football players against the NFL. Riddell and BRG were not defendants in that case, which settled in 2015 for an estimated $1 billion.

The seven former players - Simson Green, Jaquaries Johnson, Gregory Page, Michael Sterns, Ashton Whitby, Walker Whitehorn, and Jeffrey Wodka - are represented by Circelli, Walter & Young and Edelson. Their attorneys also had no immediate comment.

Kennelly rejected class-action treatment for the cases but opted to treat the complaints as multidistrict litigation, selecting bellwether cases for pretrial discovery while putting the rest of them on hold.

On Monday, the judge rejected Riddell and BRG’s motion for judgment in the non-bellwether cases, as well, saying that granting it would “amount to a serious violation of due process” for the remaining plaintiffs.

However, “given the complete failure of plaintiffs' counsel to come up with admissible expert testimony to support the handful of plaintiffs on whose claims the parties have focused, it is now time to accelerate the remainder of this litigation,” Kennelly wrote. He ordered both sides to be ready to discuss next steps at a telephonic status hearing this Friday.

The lead case is Adams et al v. BRG Sports et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

For the bellwether plaintiffs: Kelli Walter and Vincent Circelli of Circelli & Walter, Jay Edelson of Edelson PC

For BRG Sports and Riddell: Eden Darrell and Paul Cereghini of Bowman and Brooke and Mark Howard Boyle of Donohue, Brown, Mathewson & Smyth

