It’s been suggested by many that the Vancouver Canucks are approaching a tough decision as it pertains to two of their most talented forwards. Brock Boeser will need a new contract this offseason, and JT Miller will need one in the summer of 2023. Despite the Canucks’ current cap constraints and the fact that both individuals have earned a raise of some sort, there’s still a chance that they could fit both of them under the salary cap, but doing so would leave them with little-to-no space left for improvements elsewhere on the roster.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO