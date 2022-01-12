ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Podcast: Taking the world view

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the opening of the 2021-22 international signing period on the horizon, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff discuss some of the top prospects available in this year's class ranked on MLB Pipeline's...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
Person
Oscar Colas
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2009 World Series champion announces his retirement

Those who followed the 2000s New York Yankees heavily have some fond memories of a homegrown outfielder that looked like a solid contributor, at the very least a solid reserve: Melky Cabrera. On Friday, MLB insider Hector Gomez announced that Cabrera is retiring from baseball at 37, after playing for...
MLB
The Independent

Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey.“It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream."In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there.Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over the Tampa Tarpons, Balkovec will become the first female manager in the history of affiliated baseball, an appointment 10 years in the...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Jon Lester, former New York Yankees nemesis, retires from baseball

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester has retired from baseball. Veteran lefty and longtime New York Yankees nemesis Jon Lester has retired from baseball, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. As both a New York Yankees fan and sportswriter who covers them, this is certainly bittersweet....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Cubs#Yankees#Cuban#The Mlb Pipeline Podcast
Yardbarker

Mets Sign 2 Arms On Minor League Deals In Attempt To Build Pitching Depth

After their pitching staff was decimated by injuries a season ago, the Mets must build depth in this area in order to prevent this from occurring again in 2022. On Jan. 13, Baseball America reported that the Mets have signed two hurlers to minor league deals, veteran left-handed side-armer Alex Claudio and righty Stephen Nogosek.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Former Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Announces Retirement

CHICAGO (CBS)– Jon Lester announced his retirement  Wednesday. The cornerstone of the Cubs’ transformation into contenders and eventually champions has called it quits after 16 big league seasons. The all-star pitcher started a 6-year run with the cubs in 2015, helping end a century-long world series title drought. Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, won two other rings in Boston and also beat cancer. We saw just how beloved Lester is on the North Side when he returned to Wrigley with the Washington Nationals last summer. He ends his career with 200 victories.
MLB
People

Tampa Rays Catcher​​ Jean Ramirez Dead at 28: 'An Incredible Teammate and Friend'

The Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28. "We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays President of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement. "He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean."
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Oriole of the Day: Injury-hampered season leaves Anthony Santander needing improvement

With MLB owners continuing to lock out the players as the two sides slowly work toward a new collective bargaining agreement, Orioles officials are barred from specifically discussing players on the team’s 40-man roster. The Baltimore Sun, of course, faces no such stipulations. Throughout the coming weeks, we’ll take a look at each Oriole, examining their 2021 seasons and what’s ahead for them ...
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts Inks Producing Deal With Propagate

Mookie Betts is going Hollywood. The Boston Red Sox turned Dodgers All-Star has signed a producing deal with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate that will see the outfielder and pro bowler’s One Media/Marketing Group develop scripted and unscripted film, TV and podcast projects. OMG, which Betts co-owns with Derrick Phillips, Cam Lewis and Jeff Mason, will partner with Propagate on multiple projects that are currently in development. In addition, OMG has also partnered with producers from scripted, reality, unscripted and comedy for a slate of projects that are to be developed this year alongside other pre-existing fare. “I am excited about...
MLB
FanSided

Despite Rocky Nationals Stint, Jon Lester Retires A Postseason Legend

Jon Lester may have run out of gas in D.C., but he retires one of the best playoff pitchers of this generation. When Jon Lester signed with the Nationals on a one-year deal at the start of the 2021 season, he was nearing the end of his career. As the 2021 season pushed on, it became clear Lester didn’t have it anymore. In 16 starts with Washington, he went 3-5, with a 5.02 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and a 5.43.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy