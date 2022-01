Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO